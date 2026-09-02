After nearly 300 days at sea, the USS Abraham Lincoln finally has somewhere to stay put for a minute.

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier arrived at Thailand’s Laem Chabang Port on September 2, marking its first full port call in roughly nine months. Around 5,000 sailors and Marines aboard the carrier are expected to spend five days in Pattaya, giving the crew a long overdue opportunity to rest and recharge.

🇹🇭🇺🇸 The U.S. Navy’s aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln has arrived at Laem Chabang Port, Thailand. pic.twitter.com/3RIRP9joR4 — Нем🥖 (@wuthi11_) September 2, 2026

Then the photos started circulating.

The state of our military after 20 months of Trump and Hegseth. pic.twitter.com/wYvtIoXGrG — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 2, 2026

Images of the carrier’s hull showed extensive surface rust, immediately catching the attention of people online. For some observers, the condition of the ship looked alarming. Others saw something much simpler: the visible wear of a massive warship that has spent an extraordinary amount of time operating at sea.

Welcome to Thailand!

WATCH: US Navy sailors arrive in Pattaya as USS Abraham Lincoln docks in Chon Buri pic.twitter.com/MEubJ1CcjP — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) September 2, 2026

Defense reporter Jojje Olsson pushed back against the criticism with a blunt assessment: “You win wars by using your carriers, not by painting them.”

That line quickly became part of the conversation surrounding the Lincoln’s arrival. A carrier spending 286 days at sea is going to show signs of its workload, particularly along areas exposed to saltwater and the elements. The photos offered a rare glimpse at the physical toll that extended deployments can take on one of the U.S. Navy’s most recognizable platforms.

For the crew, however, the Thailand stop is about something far more basic than appearances. Thousands of sailors and Marines are getting several days away from the demanding rhythm of life aboard a carrier.

U.S. officials have characterized the visit as a deserved break for the crew while also emphasizing its diplomatic value. Thailand is a longtime U.S. treaty ally, making the port call an opportunity to reinforce a military relationship that extends well beyond a few days in Pattaya.

The Lincoln’s stay will eventually come to an end, with the carrier and its crew expected to continue their journey home.

After 286 days at sea, though, five days on land might feel less like a port visit and more like a reward.