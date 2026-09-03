A federal appeals court panel has ruled that the First Amendment protects an individual’s right to privately possess AI-generated child sexual abuse material in their own home, provided the images depict fictional, virtual subjects rather than real children.

The decision—issued by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit—upholds the dismissal of a federal possession charge against Wisconsin resident Steven Anderegg, while sparking intense national debate over whether legacy constitutional precedents can keep pace with generative AI technology.

Supreme Court Precedents Bound Lower Court Ruling

The ruling stems from the May 2024 arrest of Anderegg, who was federally charged after allegedly using AI image generators to create thousands of explicit depictions of minors. Federal prosecutors conceded that the images were fully synthetic and did not depict or identify any living victim.

In writing the opinion for the court, Circuit Judge John Z. Lee noted that lower federal courts remain legally bound by two decades-old Supreme Court decisions:

Stanley v. Georgia (1969): Established that the First Amendment prohibits the government from penalizing the mere private possession of obscene material inside one’s own home.

Established that the First Amendment prohibits the government from penalizing the mere private possession of obscene material inside one’s own home. Ashcroft v. Free Speech Coalition (2002): Struck down federal prohibitions on virtual, computer-generated child pornography, holding that restrictions on non-real depictions cannot be treated identical to material depicting the physical abuse of actual children.

Because the images underlying Anderegg’s possession charge were synthetic and maintained within a private residence, the court concluded that existing precedent required dismissing the possession count. However, separate federal charges against Anderegg involving the alleged production, distribution, and sending of explicit material to a minor remain intact.

Judge Calls for Supreme Court Review in the AI Era

While delivering the ruling, Judge Lee expressed serious concerns over the limitations of existing legal frameworks, urging the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit its legal standards in light of modern generative artificial intelligence.

“We now live in an age where GenAI models can render images depicting the abuse of virtual children that are virtually indistinguishable from those depicting the abuse of actual children. Given the relentless advancement in artificial intelligence models, we have some concerns about the lines these cases draw, but we are not free to redraw them ourselves.” — Judge John Z. Lee, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit

Legal experts, law enforcement, and child advocacy organizations have warned that hyper-realistic AI-generated imagery complicates criminal investigations by overwhelming reporting channels and making it increasingly difficult to identify real-world victims. The decision underscores a growing legal rift between statutory protections crafted in earlier digital eras and the practical realities of advanced artificial intelligence.