Chicago Reaches Lowest Summer Murder Total Since 1965

Chicago is entering a mayoral race. The incumbent candidate, Mayor Brandon Johnson, has a stat he can surely stand on: Chicago has its lowest summer murder total since 1965.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, overall violent crime hit its lowest level in four decades last year and the trend is continuing.

Want some more numbers? Chicago robberies were down 86% from their 1991 peak.

Northwestern University political scientist Jaime Dominguez gave a salute to Mayor Johnson stating, he is “good position to really take credit for what his administration has been doing in terms of, overall, bringing those crime numbers down.”

You can get a full look at the data and Chicago politics here.