LA-based entertainment marketing firm Distinctive Assets is set to return to the backstage floor for the 78th Emmy Awards, producing the official Emmys Giving Suite™. Opening backstage during rehearsal days on September 12–13 and through the live telecast on September 14, the experience offers presenters, performers, and nominees a curated gift selection while supporting the Television Academy Foundation.

To date, the Giving Suite has raised over $1 million for the Foundation’s educational initiatives and programs designed to support emerging industry talent.

“Being asked to produce the official Emmys Giving Suite again this year is a privilege we do not take for granted,” said Lash Fary, founder of Distinctive Assets. “It’s a joy to celebrate television’s brightest stars backstage on the industry’s biggest night, but what makes this partnership truly special is the mission behind it. We acknowledge today’s luminaries while helping the Television Academy Foundation shape the next generation of storytellers.”

Inside the 78th Emmys Giving Suite

This year’s backstage experience highlights a diverse selection of high-end, innovative, and mission-driven products, including:

RingConn Gen 3: Premium titanium smart rings.

Premium titanium smart rings. HydroJug: Custom-etched, spill-proof Traveler Tumblers.

Custom-etched, spill-proof Traveler Tumblers. AMOS SWEETS: Peelerz specialty candy and TastySounds musical lollipops.

Peelerz specialty candy and TastySounds musical lollipops. GLYMATE: Patented dietary supplements utilizing cell-regenerative technology.

Patented dietary supplements utilizing cell-regenerative technology. Ironwall by Incogni: Privacy concierge and personal data removal services.

Privacy concierge and personal data removal services. La Proue: Luxury fragrances inspired by coastal femininity.

Luxury fragrances inspired by coastal femininity. Minky Couture: The original HUGS comfort blanket.

The original HUGS comfort blanket. Ongredients: Organic, vegan K-beauty skincare.

Organic, vegan K-beauty skincare. POP MART: SKULLPANDA Off Mode series plush doll pendants.

SKULLPANDA Off Mode series plush doll pendants. PETA x Save the Duck: A collaborative line of 100% animal-free outerwear.

Additionally, talent will receive an official Emmys Gift Bag filled with a variety of lifestyle, beauty, wellness, and tech items from brands including SkinCeuticals, Motorola, Dove, Garnier, RoC Skincare, Dr. Kellyann, Cann Social Tonics, Bananagrams, Wild Alaskan Company, VAHDAM, essie, Tea Forté, Flaus, TruFru, and Out East Eyewear.

78th Emmy Awards Broadcast Schedule

The 78th Emmy Awards will span three nights: