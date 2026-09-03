Lil Durk’s federal trial has reached the defense portion of the case, and DJ Akademiks is already looking beyond a simple guilty-or-not-guilty conversation.

Akademiks says if Lil Durk gets 15-20 that’s a WIN, and breaks down the charges he needs to beat to avoid getting life 💔 pic.twitter.com/pUTclOg1ZO — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) September 3, 2026

After following the proceedings, Akademiks broke down what he believes is at stake for Durk, arguing that beating the racketeering and conspiracy charges would be critical to avoiding a potential life sentence.

Prosecution has officially rested their case. They did not show the bodycam footage of Durks arrest. Just pics of the search of his car where 4 phones were seized. Durk had hella LV luggage. — Trap Lore Ross (@traploreross) September 3, 2026

Even if Durk survives those counts, Akademiks believes the remaining firearm charge could still expose him to roughly two decades behind bars.

🚨 BAD NEWS FOR LIL DURK & HIS FANS 😬



DJ Akademiks aka Officer Akademiks breaks down Lil Durk’s charges after analyzing the whole trial — and says if Durk gets 20 years, that’s a W.



Ak says Durk would need to beat the racketeering and conspiracy charges to avoid a life… pic.twitter.com/Xey5mPc9UU — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) September 3, 2026

“I know we want Durk to have a clean sweep, but I’m going to be honest with you — if he gets 20, that’s a W.”

Akademiks explains how feds took Lil Durk's phone without a warrant 😳✈️



“When you fly internationally, until that customs agent admits you back, you have zero protections under the Constitution.”



“They team up with CBP and they will seize your items without a warrant.”



“They… pic.twitter.com/T8nM1SOtfg — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) September 3, 2026

Inside the courtroom, Trap Lore Ross has been documenting testimony from Durk’s witnesses, and several exchanges have become complicated under prosecution questioning.

Defence kind of fumbled the Redman music video testimony. SVP at Durks label said Alamo policy was that he couldn’t drop music videos with guns and violence and they refused to let him drop Redman because it showed him shooting someone. Government clapped back forcing the witness… — Trap Lore Ross (@traploreross) September 3, 2026

An Alamo Records senior vice president testified about Durk’s career, multiple phones used by artists and the difference between his melodic and street music. Ross reported, “Defence kind of fumbled the Redman music video testimony. SVP at Durks label said Alamo policy was that he couldn’t drop music videos with guns and violence and they refused to let him drop Redman because it showed him shooting someone. Government clapped back forcing the witness to admit they knew Quando was involved in Von’s death and the Redman depicted Quando being tracked and murdered and that Quando really did get shot at when Lul Pab was killed. This is going left ngl”

SVP at Alamo said Durk’s team put out fake news to promote his music. Said when a viral clip of him playing basketball took off they planted a fake story he had been offered a contract with the Bulls 😂 — Trap Lore Ross (@traploreross) September 3, 2026

The executive also offered insight into Durk’s state following King Von’s death. Ross wrote, “Guy from Durks label revealed that after King Von died, Durk cancelled his ‘The Voice’ album rollout, deactivated all social media and cut everyone off. Was forced to hop back online after his album leaked and he had to get back on the rollout before he was done grievin”

Guy from Durks label revealed that after King Von died, Durk cancelled his ‘The Voice’ album rollout, deactivated all social media and cut everyone off. Was forced to hop back online after his album leaked and he had to get back on the rollout before he was done grieving 💔 — Trap Lore Ross (@traploreross) September 3, 2026

The testimony also revealed promotional tactics surrounding Durk’s career. “SVP at Alamo said Durk’s team put out fake news to promote his music. Said when a viral clip of him playing basketball took off they planted a fake story he had been offered a contract with the Bulls”

Long testimony for Durk from a SVP at Alamo records that helped him with his career. Defence had him say a bunch about how he knows artists have multiple phones, how he knows violence sells and there’s 2 sides to Durks music, melodic and street… — Trap Lore Ross (@traploreross) September 3, 2026

Ross summarized the broader testimony, writing, “Long testimony for Durk from a SVP at Alamo records that helped him with his career. Defence had him say a bunch about how he knows artists have multiple phones, how he knows violence sells and there’s 2 sides to Durks music, melodic and street…”

Ngl Prosecution just COOKED Durks star witness. They had Jam’s ex gf on the stand saying that he thought ‘Durk owed everything to him for rapping about him’ said Jam planned to be a rapper when he got out. But the Gov clapped back, asked if she’d ever been arrested. She said no.… — Trap Lore Ross (@traploreross) September 3, 2026

Another witness, identified as JAM’s former girlfriend, faced a damaging credibility exchange. Ross wrote, “Ngl Prosecution just COOKED Durks star witness. They had Jam’s ex gf on the stand saying that he thought ‘Durk owed everything to him for rapping about him’ said Jam planned to be a rapper when he got out. But the Gov clapped back, asked if she’d ever been arrested. She said no. They said ‘so you were never arrested for forgery’ she said no. They said ‘you were never arrested for a theft related crime’ she said ‘I was arrested but it was nothing to do with me’ they said ‘you just said you never got arrested’ she said ‘I never got convicted’ – Gov rested their case there. End of witness”

Durks 3rd witness is a talent and touring agent who booked shows for Durk. Claimed he was the Jay from the text ‘tell Jay congrats on the wedding’ that was received after Durk said ‘don’t book no flights in my name’. He confirmed he got married on Aug 20, in Cabo. Durk was… — Trap Lore Ross (@traploreross) September 3, 2026

The defense also called a touring agent who attempted to provide context for disputed text messages. Ross reported, “Durks 3rd witness is a talent and touring agent who booked shows for Durk. Claimed he was the Jay from the text ‘tell Jay congrats on the wedding’ that was received after Durk said ‘don’t book no flights in my name’. He confirmed he got married on Aug 20, in Cabo. Durk was invited and allowed to bring anyone he wanted. Brian Steele tried to show him the message about flights but Judge wouldn’t allow it. He’s coming back to answer 1 question after lunch.”

Durks second witness said he was the one who told Durk to lay low after the FBI raided his managers house. Denied telling him to flee; saying he wanted Durk to protect his children from the ‘theatrics’ of an FBI ‘ambush’. Claimed he spoke on the phone w Durk and his lawyer and… — Trap Lore Ross (@traploreross) September 3, 2026

Another witness addressed Durk’s actions surrounding federal law enforcement activity. “Durks second witness said he was the one who told Durk to lay low after the FBI raided his managers house. Denied telling him to flee; saying he wanted Durk to protect his children from the ‘theatrics’ of an FBI ‘ambush’. Claimed he spoke on the phone w Durk and his lawyer and Durk would have turned himself in if he knew he was wanted. Said he brought up leaving the country so Durk could ‘wait for his lawyers to get some clarity’ and the call was before the arrest warrant was issued.”

Durks second witness was a man who’d helped him set up his Neighbourhood Heroes non profit foundation. He was in London with Durk. Yall remember when he was as the NFL game with Young Spray and Central Cee. Said he was there when they landed back in Miami and the feds stopped… pic.twitter.com/tb8eK6aLx0 — Trap Lore Ross (@traploreross) September 3, 2026

Ross added, “Durks second witness was a man who’d helped him set up his Neighbourhood Heroes non profit foundation. He was in London with Durk. Yall remember when he was as the NFL game with Young Spray and Central Cee. Said he was there when they landed back in Miami and the feds stopped Durk and took his phone”

Durks defence taking overs first witness was the sister of his deceased security guard Big Country who was asked by Durk to transport guns and allegedly transported car that was used to try and kill Quando in 2021. Very short testimony. She confirmed he was a licenced armed… — Trap Lore Ross (@traploreross) September 3, 2026

With the defense now trying to reframe evidence jurors previously heard through the government’s case, Akademiks’ assessment captures the increasingly complicated stakes. For Durk, winning may ultimately come down to which charges the jury believes prosecutors actually proved.