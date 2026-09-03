ICYMI the 6God has spent the last few weeks dropping breadcrumbs around a cryptic project called “FOMO” which synonymously stands for “Fear Of Missing Out” and that has been confirmed.

Now the world finally knows when the mystery behind the project will be revealed and we’re here for it.

DRAKE

FEAR OF MISSING OUT



SEPTEMBER 15TH • 9PM 🚨 pic.twitter.com/uqxRMjVDXy — Kurrco (@Kurrco) September 3, 2026

Drizzy announced on the gram that FOMO will premiere September 15 at 9:00 PM EST, with the reveal set to broadcast on YouTube.

Drake made the date official with a stark black-and-white graphic accompanied by the caption “SEPT 15 YOUTUBE 9PM” and a pair of island and Ferris wheel emojis.

That gives fans a date. It still does not tell them exactly what they are getting.

Drake teasing new music via IG? 👀



"FEAR OF MISSING OUT"



"FOMO 2026"



"🎥" pic.twitter.com/fVWmcuuwHh — Kurrco (@Kurrco) August 21, 2026

FOMO first started gaining attention through Drake’s recent run of cryptic social media posts. Throwback family photographs carrying “FOMO 2026” captions were followed by imagery resembling old-school CD jewel cases emblazoned with “FEAR OF MISSING OUT.”

Drake has just liked this video about ‘FOMO’ 👀 pic.twitter.com/m1vrUtWE6O — DrakeAligned (@DrakeAligned) August 24, 2026

The speculation has naturally shifted toward music. Drake has already been on an enormous 2026 run with ICEMAN, HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR, leaving open the possibility that FOMO could somehow become his fourth album project of the year.

Other theories floating around include a new tour announcement or a visual documentary.

🚨 NEW VIDEO 🚨



Drake just confirmed FOMO goes LIVE September 15 at 9PM EST. 👀🎥



I’m breaking down why I think FOMO will be a full VISUAL PROJECT, similar to what we saw with ICEMAN Episode 4, and why I think NEW MUSIC is coming with it. 💿



What do you think? 🎢 🎡 pic.twitter.com/s2ewQYaUZf — a – p o x (@apox6ix) September 3, 2026

There are clues pushing the conversation toward another musical release.

Producers London Cyr and B4uuuuuuuuu both reposted the FOMO teaser. London Cyr previously co-produced “Plot Twist” from ICEMAN, while B4uuuuuuuuu has been closely connected to Drake’s creative run throughout 2026. Their involvement with the rollout has fans wondering whether the mysterious jewel case is more than clever promotional artwork.

Multiple producers have reposted Drakes ‘FOMO’ CD 👀 pic.twitter.com/MUh2HcNrWs — ALMIGHTEE. (@realalmightee) August 24, 2026

Then there is that Ferris wheel.

Drake was recently spotted filming at the Canadian National Exhibition while wearing an Iron Man suit near a Ferris wheel. The same emoji appearing alongside the September 15 announcement creates another potential connection between FOMO and whatever visual he was shooting at The Ex.

For now, Drake appears content letting everybody do exactly what the project’s title suggests.

Nobody wants to miss what happens September 15.