Freddy Braidi’s career journey to becoming a notable Los Angeles hospitality executive did not begin in a restaurant or hotel – it began in Hollywood.

Before founding and leading Boulevard Hospitality Group (BHG), Braidi worked as a film executive, an experience that influences the way he manages restaurants, entertainment venues, hotels, and other landmarks today. “Film and hospitality are actually more similar than people might think. Both are about creating an experience and making people feel something,” Braidi says.

That concept is important to Boulevard Hospitality Group, the company he leads as CEO. BHG has developed, operated, restored, and reimagined a wide collection of hospitality and entertainment destinations, particularly in Los Angeles. Its current portfolio includes historic landmarks, restaurants, hotels, and entertainment venues, among them Yamashiro Hollywood, the TCL Chinese Theatre, the Dolby Theatre, Rokusho LA, Udatsu Sushi, and several other concepts. Although the properties differ in age, architecture, and aesthetic, they share a common background.

“We look for properties and concepts that have a story, a sense of place, and the ability to become destinations,” Braidi explains. “Yamashiro is probably the best example. People aren’t simply going there for dinner, they’re going up the mountain, seeing the city, experiencing the architecture and gardens, and becoming part of a property with more than 100 years of history.”

Up in the Hollywood Hills above Los Angeles, the historic Yamashiro estate is among the city’s most recognizable dining hotspots. Its Japanese-inspired architecture, gardens, koi ponds, pathways, and views make the journey to the property part of the guest experience. For Braidi, however, operating such a historic landmark involves more than maintaining a successful restaurant. Properties with cultural histories require a balance between preservation and modernization, and this type of venue must be authentic to its past while offering something unique to today’s guests. That challenge is particularly important at Yamashiro Hollywood, where generations of Angelenos and international visitors have created their own memories of the property. Its history is part of the expectations that guests bring with them, and as new audiences discover the venue, BHG sees an opportunity to introduce the property’s legacy to another generation.

“Younger guests may discover Yamashiro through social media or come for the view, but our responsibility is to give them an experience that makes them understand why this property has remained relevant for generations,” Braidi says.

In this way, Braidi believes that hospitality venues can grow without abandoning the qualities that made them significant in the first place. The TCL Chinese Theatre, for example, holds nearly a century of Hollywood history while functioning as a modern entertainment spot. Through modernization and ongoing operations, BHG’s challenge has been to preserve the theatre’s culture while ensuring that it is competitive in a changing industry.

Rokusho LA, a newer BHG concept located on the Sunset Strip, also represents the company’s interest in Japanese-inspired dining in a unique environment. Developed in collaboration with Three Star Lane, the restaurant combines traditional Japanese culinary influences with modern presentation, an experience that contrasts with the historic character of Yamashiro while sharing BHG’s emphasis on atmosphere. And Braidi does not plan on stopping here – after last year’s debut of Yamashiro Miami in Florida, Braidi wants to continue opening venues in new cities.

“We’re entering one of the most exciting growth periods we’ve had as a company. We’re currently developing Yamashiro at West Harbor in San Pedro, a waterfront project that will bring the brand to a completely different setting. We’re also developing Yamashiro at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut and Houston, Tx, which represents another major step in the national expansion of the brand. We’re also working on additional opportunities in other major U.S. markets,” he says. Taking a brand so closely associated with a century-old Hollywood estate and bringing it into new environments requires each location to establish its own connection to its surroundings while maintaining the experiential qualities associated with the Yamashiro name.

As Boulevard Hospitality Group grows, Braidi’s Hollywood background is a fitting influence. In film, every element contributes to the audience’s experience. The same principle leads his approach to hospitality. Architecture establishes the setting, while design creates atmosphere and food adds an additional layer. When those elements work together, the result is a very special destination.

BHG is creating places that people do not simply visit, but remember and return to as part of the cities they call home.

For more information, visit https://boulevardhg.com//