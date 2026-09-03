Jodeci member Mr. Dalvin is asking fans across the world to send prayers to his longtime friend and fellow R&B legend Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins as the TLC singer recovers from a sickle cell crisis that recently required hospitalization.

Dalvin DeGrate took to social media Tuesday with a heartfelt message for T-Boz, asking fans of both groups and anyone else who heard his message, to take a moment and pray for her recovery.

“I just want to ask everybody just take a second and pray for our dear friend T-Boz from TLC,” Dalvin said. “She felt a little ill and we know that she have crises sometimes, but I really want everybody to just take a moment and stand in the gap for her. Let her know that she’s loved and appreciated.”

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Dalvin continued by asking for strength, healing and peace for the 56-year-old singer so that she can eventually return to what she loves.

“I’m asking you, everybody, under the sound of my voice, to ask God to touch her and heal her, that she may have a speedy recovery,” he said before offering T-Boz a direct message: “We all love you and we all appreciate you.”

The prayers come after T-Boz was unable to perform with TLC during the group’s August 27 stop at Saratoga Performing Arts Center in New York as part of the It’s Iconic Tour with Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue.

Rather than cancel TLC’s appearance, Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas held things down without her longtime partner and explained to the audience that T-Boz was dealing with a sickle cell flare-up.

Since then, T-Boz’s representatives have provided a more detailed update on her condition.

“Tionne recently experienced a sickle cell crisis that required hospitalization, and she is currently recovering and regaining her strength,” her representative said Wednesday.

The statement added that TLC elected to continue its performances with Chilli while T-Boz recovers and thanked fans, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue for their support.

“The love shown for T-Boz has been overwhelming,” the statement continued, noting that audiences have been singing her parts and lifting the singer up in prayer. “Sickle cell is a serious illness, so we ask everyone to please keep the prayers coming as Tionne continues to recover.”

For those who have followed TLC throughout the group’s three-plus decades in the spotlight, T-Boz’s battle with sickle cell disease is well documented.

Watkins was diagnosed with sickle cell anemia as a child and has spoken openly throughout her career about enduring painful crises, hospitalizations and the physical challenges of performing and touring while living with the disease. She has said doctors gave her a grim prognosis when she was young, yet she went on to become a mother and one-third of one of the most successful female groups in music history.

Her health journey has included challenges beyond sickle cell as well. Watkins underwent surgery to remove a benign brain tumor and, in August 2024, was hospitalized after suffering a severe abdominal blockage. She later explained that the blockage was caused by scar tissue from a previous surgery and was unrelated to her sickle cell disease.

That history makes Dalvin’s message considerably more than one ’90s R&B star simply shouting out another.

Jodeci and TLC came from the same golden era of R&B, when both groups helped reshape the genre during the 1990s, and Dalvin described T-Boz as a “dear friend” while making his appeal.

This time, the music can wait.

T-Boz has fought through sickle cell disease for virtually her entire life while building a legendary career along the way. Now, as she takes time away from the stage to recover, Mr. Dalvin is simply asking the culture that has supported TLC for more than three decades to return some of that love.

Prayers up for T-Boz.