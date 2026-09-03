The legal fight surrounding the estate of late R&B icon D’Wayne Wiggins has escalated, prompting a judge to step in and freeze distributions from his estimated $700,000 estate and trust while his family’s high-stakes dispute plays out in court.

Under a new temporary order, the estate and trust are legally barred from distributing funds to third parties. The ruling halts external payments, including planned charitable donations to Wiggins’ foundation, educational scholarships, and grants.

A Family Divided Over Final Intentions

At the center of the probate battle is Wiggins’ cousin, Veleta Savannah, who asserts that she was appointed trustee of his estate. Savannah contends that Wiggins underwent a medical evaluation shortly before his death, where a physician deemed him alert and fully capable of managing his own personal and financial affairs. According to court filings, Wiggins executed a revised will and trust the very next day, placing Savannah in control and deliberately disinheriting his children.

Wiggins’ daughter, Ilahn Wiggins, along with her siblings, strongly disputes those claims. The family alleges that the late musician was heavily medicated while receiving end-of-life care and lacked the mental capacity required to make legally binding estate decisions.

Ilahn has also raised allegations regarding Savannah’s actions prior to her father’s passing, alleging in court documents that Savannah used a power of attorney to withdraw $20,000 from Wiggins’ bank account and subsequently restricted the children’s access to their father’s home. Savannah has denied all allegations of wrongdoing, maintaining that she is honoring Wiggins’ explicit wishes.

Honoring an R&B Pioneer

Wiggins, a co-founder, guitarist, and producer for the legendary Oakland R&B group Tony! Toni! Toné!, passed away in Oakland on March 7, 2025, at age 64 following a year-long battle with bladder cancer.

Beyond crafting generational hits like “Feels Good,”“Anniversary,” and “It Never Rains (In Southern California),” Wiggins was celebrated as a vital community advocate and mentor who famously helped launch and nurture the early careers of major acts, including Destiny’s Child.

With competing petitions filed regarding whether Wiggins died with a valid will, the family’s dispute remains active in probate court as judges evaluate the late star’s final testamentary documents.