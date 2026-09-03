Kawhi Leonard Issues a Statement After Fine For Role in Cap Swindle

Kawhi, they got you bro. It’s ok. You won’t miss the $700K. Kawhi Leonard is speaking out after a judgment punished him, the Los Angeles Clippers, ownership, and staff for working around the salary cap.

Hitting Instagram, Kawhi wrote:

“Integrity and respect for this game are fundamental to who I am. I accept full responsibility for lapses in judgment by people within my inner circle and regret the distraction this situation has caused the fans and my family.

I entered into my contract with the Clippers as well as the agreements in question in good faith, fully committed to fulfilling my obligations and with no knowledge of any intent on anyone’s part to circumvent the salary cap.

For 15 years, my priority has been giving everything to my family, the game, and those I share the court with. As I return to Toronto, I am focused on what I can control, closing this chapter, and moving forward with a clean slate.”

The NBA has ruled against the Los Angeles Clippers following a yearlong salary cap circumvention investigation involving Kawhi Leonard, according to sources cited by ESPN.

The franchise will forfeit five first-round picks in the 2029, 2030, 2031, 2032 and 2033 NBA Drafts. Owner Steve Ballmer was also fined $30 million and suspended from all league and team activities for one year.

BREAKING: The NBA has ruled on the Los Angeles Clippers in for salary cap circumvention investigations on Kawhi Leonard after yearlong probe — stripping the franchise of 5 first-round picks, issuing a $30 million fine to owner Steve Ballmer and suspensions for Ballmer, Lawrence… pic.twitter.com/JCV5bI88BE — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 2, 2026

Leonard will not have his contract voided or face a suspension but must pay $700,000 in restitution for improper benefits provided by the Clippers to his uncle and former business representative, Dennis Robertson. Robertson, who was fired by Leonard in June, has been banned from all NBA business dealings.

Clippers President of Business Operations Gillian Zucker received a one-year suspension without pay, while President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank was suspended without pay for six months.

The NBA said Ballmer knowingly sought to help Leonard obtain off-court income opportunities and failed to create conditions for compliance with league circumvention rules. Zucker was cited for her role in impermissible endorsement arrangements and providing false and misleading statements, while Frank was penalized for his involvement and approving impermissible expenses.

The Clippers will also operate under a five-year NBA compliance and monitoring program.