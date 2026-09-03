Is nothing sacred anymore? A Southern California warehouse packed with nearly 26,000 counterfeit products has been shut down after investigators traced a suspicious shipment straight to its doors.

Los Angeles authorities have seized more than 25,000 counterfeit streetwear items in an Arcadia warehouse worth around $10 million 😳🤯 (via @NBCLA)



The haul included 25,898 items from brands like Nike and adidas, including fake Nike Mind 001s.



The investigation began after… pic.twitter.com/l9NH3BxFYO — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) September 3, 2026

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department seized 25,898 counterfeit items carrying an estimated retail value of $10 million during an August 25 raid on a commercial warehouse in Arcadia, California. The massive haul included fake footwear, apparel and streetwear carrying the branding of Nike, Adidas and Fear of God, including knockoff Essentials hoodies.

The operation started weeks earlier and well outside the warehouse.

$10 million worth of fake Nike, Adidas and other branded streetwear seized after authorities raid California warehouse. 😳👟



25,898 counterfeit items pic.twitter.com/siNd0A6kIq — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) September 3, 2026

In early August, federal border inspectors flagged a suspicious bulk shipment arriving at a California port of entry. After inspecting the cargo, authorities began following its destination through the distribution chain. That trail eventually led investigators to a commercial facility on the 11600 block of Goldring Road in Arcadia.

Once investigators identified the location, the LASD Counterfeit and Piracy Enforcement Team, known as CAPE, moved in alongside federal agents and executed the search warrant on August 25.

What authorities found inside underscored the scale of the operation. More than 25,000 alleged knockoffs were being stored at the facility, representing millions of dollars in potential retail sales if the counterfeit merchandise had entered circulation.

No arrests were made during the raid. Authorities have identified the business owner as an outstanding suspect, and the investigation remains active.

The Arcadia seizure also adds to a much larger counterfeit crackdown taking place across Southern California.

According to LASD, its CAPE unit has executed roughly 25 search warrants over the past year targeting counterfeit and piracy operations. Those investigations have collectively recovered more than 200,000 counterfeit products with estimated retail values ranging from $15 million to $25 million.

With recognizable streetwear and sneaker brands continuing to command significant resale demand, large-scale counterfeit operations have plenty of incentive to keep merchandise moving through warehouses and distribution networks.

This time, one intercepted shipment helped authorities uncover a $10 million stockpile before it could reach consumers.