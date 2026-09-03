Lionel Richie Released from ICU After Three Days

Salute to Lionel Richie who is headed back home after a stint in the ICU. According to People, Richie spent three days under a doctor’s care before being released and heading back to his home in Los Angeles.

The 77-year-old music icon was hospitalized in St. Louis following his Saturday night performance at The Muny, where doctors are evaluating him for mild dehydration. Richie reportedly appeared to struggle toward the end of his set before being taken to the ICU for further evaluation.

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The hospitalization comes during an especially demanding stretch for Richie, who continues performing across the country and bringing a catalog packed with decades of hits to live audiences.

Fans have quickly rallied around the singer online, sending messages wishing him a fast recovery and hoping the health scare proves temporary.

The St. Louis incident also arrives only months after another health scare. Richie experienced health issues during a June concert in Minnesota, adding another layer of concern as he maintains his touring schedule at 77.