Atlanta hip-hop artist MARCO PLUS returns with “4EVA” featuring Veeze, accompanied by a new music video available via ROC Nation Distribution.

The collaboration finds both artists delivering slick verses focused on ambition, wealth, longevity and success. MARCO PLUS opens with, “I been tryna ball my whole life, I told ’em that we need next,” before emphasizing his determination with, “Run this sht up forever.” Veeze brings his laid-back style while rapping, “Spent so much on penthouse, I don’t even wanna go out, F** the club, it’s burnt out.”

“4EVA” follows a busy 2026 for MARCO PLUS, who has released “Windows 98,” “Believe It Or Not” featuring Tony Shhnow and “Peace Sign,” produced by Ovrkast. He also appeared on Honor Roll’s “R2D2 (Ready to Die Again)” alongside Swavay, Wynne, Reuben Vincent, Kai Ca$h, Niko Brim and others.

Following the 2025 projects MARCO PLUS vs. Tha Underworld and Survivor Cut, MARCO PLUS toured with Chris Patrick on the Pray 4 Tha Underworld Tour. His Smino-assisted breakout “out my way” has surpassed 6 million career streams and received recognition from The Breakfast Club and Issa Rae.