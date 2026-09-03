The capital murder trial surrounding MO3’s killing is currently focused on alleged gunman Kewon White, but prosecutors are putting Yella Beezy directly into the larger murder-for-hire story they say led to the Dallas rapper’s death.

State reveals Yella Beezy withdrew $40,000 cash from his bank account just two days before MO3 alleged killer Kewon White’s alleged “I got paid $20,000” jail call 👀💰 pic.twitter.com/ZZ0DffKMoy — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) September 2, 2026

During White’s ongoing trial in Dallas County, prosecutors presented financial records showing Yella Beezy, born Markies Conway, withdrew $40,000 on November 20, 2020. The state alleges the withdrawal came around the time of a meeting where White was paid $20,000 for killing MO3, whose real name was Melvin Noble.

New evidence in MO3’s murder trial alleges Yella Beezy withdrew $40k two days before a money exchange in Irving to allegedly pay hitman Kewon White. Prosecution also claims text messages show Yella Beezy and Trap Boy Freddy arguing about money days before. @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/FFwzA4RWoN — Steven Dial (@StevenDialFox4) September 2, 2026

MO3 was gunned down on Interstate 35E on November 11, 2020. Prosecutors allege White stalked the rapper for hours before following him onto the highway, where MO3 exited his vehicle and was chased down and fatally shot.

Lead Dallas Police Detective Eric Barnes testified that investigators believe Beezy and fellow Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy funded the killing. Prosecutors have attempted to support that theory through financial records, a jail call and evidence documenting relationships between the men.

Jurors were also shown footage of White appearing onstage with Beezy, along with Beezy’s VladTV interview in which prosecutors highlighted statements about retaliation. Music videos, social media posts and lyrics have additionally been introduced as the state works to establish the history of the feud surrounding MO3.

Beezy is not currently on trial, an important distinction as his name continues surfacing throughout White’s proceedings.

He has separately been indicted on a capital murder charge, with prosecutors accusing him of orchestrating and financing MO3’s killing. Beezy has pleaded not guilty and denied any involvement. He remains on house arrest with electronic monitoring after his bond was reduced to $750,000.

White is the first of three co-defendants being tried. Beezy and Devin Brown are expected to face separate trials following the conclusion of White’s case.

For now, prosecutors are using White’s trial to lay out what they contend was a coordinated murder-for-hire operation, with the newly presented $40,000 withdrawal becoming another piece of the financial trail they say connects the alleged plot.