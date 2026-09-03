Sean “Diddy” Combs has seen his projected federal prison release date adjusted once again as he serves his sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey.

According to updated records from the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the 56-year-old music mogul is now projected for release on May 11, 2028—moving his timeline up by roughly four months from his previously scheduled release date in September 2028.

Credit for Good Conduct and Prison Programs

The shift in Combs’ release date reflects standard Bureau of Prisons adjustments under federal law, which allow eligible inmates to earn time off their sentences through good behavior and participation in educational or vocational programming:

Good Conduct Time: Federal inmates who maintain good behavior can earn up to 54 days of sentence reduction per year under the First Step Act.

Federal inmates who maintain good behavior can earn up to 54 days of sentence reduction per year under the First Step Act. Earned Time Credits: Participation in approved prison jobs, rehab initiatives, and educational courses can further accelerate an inmate’s transition to residential reentry centers (halfway houses) or home confinement.

Serving Time in Fort Dix

Combs was sentenced to 50 months in federal custody in October 2025 following his conviction on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

After initially being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, Combs was transferred to FCI Fort Dix, a low-security federal correctional institution in southern New Jersey.

While the projected May 2028 date reflects his official sentence completion mark, federal guidelines mean Combs could potentially transition to a halfway house or home confinement several months prior to his final release date, depending on continued compliance and program completion.