There is about to be a new big-money owner in Major League Baseball and for once, his name isn’t Steve Cohen.

Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has reached a definitive agreement through Kroenke Sports & Entertainment to acquire a controlling interest in the Los Angeles Angels from longtime owner Arte Moreno and his family, bringing one of the biggest sports empires in the world into Major League Baseball.

The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of 2027 and remains subject to customary closing conditions and approval from Major League Baseball. Moreno will reportedly retain a minority stake in the franchise.

No official purchase price was disclosed by the Angels, but multiple reports have placed the valuation at approximately $4 billion. The Los Angeles Times reported that figure would establish a new MLB record, surpassing the $3.9 billion sale of the San Diego Padres completed last month.

For some perspective, Moreno purchased the Angels from The Walt Disney Company for just $183.5 million in 2003.

That’s quite a return on investment.

But there’s another number that immediately jumps out for baseball fans—especially those in Queens.

According to Forbes’ real-time billionaire estimates, Kroenke is worth approximately $24.3 billion, compared with an estimated $23 billion for New York Mets owner Steve Cohen. Once Kroenke’s purchase of the Angels is completed, Cohen will no longer hold the distinction of being Major League Baseball’s wealthiest controlling owner.

For Mets fans who have become accustomed to Uncle Stevie’s financial muscle, there’s officially another heavyweight entering the ring.

And Kroenke isn’t new to spending big money on sports.

His Kroenke Sports & Entertainment empire includes the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams, NBA’s Denver Nuggets, NHL’s Colorado Avalanche, MLS’ Colorado Rapids and Premier League powerhouse Arsenal. The portfolio also includes the Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League, along with major real estate and entertainment holdings including SoFi Stadium and the surrounding Hollywood Park development in Inglewood.

More importantly for Angels fans, Kroenke’s teams have won.

The Rams won Super Bowl LVI in February 2022. The Avalanche captured the Stanley Cup four months later. The Nuggets won their first NBA championship in 2023, while Arsenal has also enjoyed championship success under KSE ownership.

Now Kroenke gets one of the biggest reclamation projects in baseball.

The Angels haven’t reached the postseason since 2014 despite having two generational talents, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, on the same roster for six seasons. They haven’t posted a winning record since 2015, and the 2026 season has only extended what is now baseball’s longest active playoff drought.

That makes the timing of Kroenke’s arrival especially interesting.

The Angels aren’t simply changing the name at the top of the organizational chart. They need an overhaul of their baseball operation, a long-term direction for an aging Angel Stadium and a clearer plan for building around whatever remains of Trout’s career.

Trout certainly appears intrigued.

After learning of the agreement, the three-time American League MVP told the Los Angeles Times that he researched Kroenke’s ownership history and came away impressed.

“What a track record,” Trout said. “Wherever he buys, he wins.”

For Moreno, the sale brings an eventual end to a 23-year run that started considerably better than it finished. The Angels won six AL West titles during his ownership, but their last postseason appearance came in 2014. The franchise’s inability to construct a winner around Trout—and later Trout and Ohtani together—will remain one of the defining criticisms of his tenure.

Kroenke now represents something Angels fans haven’t had in quite some time: a completely different direction.

And his arrival also creates an interesting new dynamic at baseball’s billionaire table.

Cohen’s willingness to spend aggressively since purchasing the Mets for $2.4 billion in 2020 changed the perception of what an MLB owner could—and would—invest in his roster. His financial resources became part of the Mets’ identity, culminating in the record 15-year, $765 million contract for Juan Soto.

Now baseball is adding an owner whose personal fortune is even larger.

That doesn’t automatically mean Kroenke is about to start operating the Angels like Cohen operates the Mets. Net worth isn’t payroll, and successful baseball organizations still have to draft, develop, scout and make intelligent roster decisions regardless of how many billions their owner has in the bank.

But financial limitations shouldn’t be the excuse in Anaheim anymore.

Stan Kroenke already owns the Rams, Nuggets, Avalanche, Rapids and Arsenal.

Now he’s adding the Angels.

And once MLB signs off on the deal, Steve Cohen will finally have some competition for the title of baseball’s biggest billionaire.