On September 3, 1991, the Illtown trio known as Naughty By Nature released their self-titled Tommy Boy debut, delivering the album that would take Treach, Vin Rock and DJ Kay Gee from New Jersey’s underground to international Hip Hop stardom.

Originally known as The New Style, the East Orange/Irvington crew had already released Independent Leaders in 1989 before Queen Latifah helped bring them into the Flavor Unit family and eventually land their deal with Tommy Boy Records.

Then came “O.P.P.”

Built around the instantly recognizable Jackson 5 “ABC” sample and driven by Treach’s rapid-fire delivery, “O.P.P.” became considerably bigger than a successful rap record. It was one of those rare joints that could rock a neighborhood block party, Hip Hop radio and mainstream pop stations without Naughty sacrificing any of their credibility with the streets.

The record reached No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped Billboard’s rap chart, turning “You down with O.P.P.?” into one of the most recognizable call-and-response hooks of the era.

And Naughty proved they weren’t one-hit wonders.

“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” also known in its uncensored form as “Ghetto Bastard,” showed another side of Treach. Built around elements of Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry,” the record gave listeners an autobiographical look at poverty, survival and the determination to escape circumstances that could easily consume you.

That balance became one of Naughty By Nature’s greatest weapons.

They knew how to make records for the party without watering down Treach’s ability as an MC. Kay Gee understood how to build production around hooks that crowds could immediately grab onto, while Vin Rock helped give the trio the chemistry and stage presence that turned their songs into anthems.

The album eventually reached No. 16 on the Billboard 200 and No. 10 on the R&B/Hip-Hop album chart and was certified Platinum in February 1992, only five months after its release.

Then came another anthem.

“Uptown Anthem” was originally recorded for the Juice soundtrack and released in connection with the groundbreaking 1992 film starring Omar Epps and a young Tupac Shakur. Treach also appeared in the movie, while Pac made an appearance in the song’s video. The track was subsequently included as the closing song on later versions of Naughty By Nature.

More than three decades later, “Uptown Anthem” remains one of those opening beats that needs almost no introduction.

That’s really the story of Naughty By Nature during this period.

They mastered something that very few Hip Hop groups have ever been able to consistently accomplish: making enormous crossover records that still sounded like they came directly from the neighborhood.

“O.P.P.” didn’t make them less Hip Hop because everybody knew it.

Everybody knew it because Naughty By Nature understood Hip Hop.

That formula would continue two years later with “Hip Hop Hooray,” but the foundation was firmly established with this album.

Thirty-five years later, Naughty By Nature remains a snapshot of three Jersey kids figuring out how to make the entire world chant along without forgetting where Illtown was on the map.

Salute to Treach, Vin Rock and DJ Kay Gee for giving the culture a classic piece of Hip Hop history.

Happy 35th anniversary to Naughty By Nature.