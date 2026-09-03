On September 3, 1991, Queen Latifah followed her groundbreaking debut All Hail the Queen with her sophomore album Nature of a Sista‘, released through Tommy Boy Records.

At only 21 years old, Dana Owens was already carrying a title that Hip Hop had accepted without much debate: the Queen.

All Hail the Queen had introduced an MC who could battle, teach, address sexism and racism and command the microphone with the same authority as any of her male contemporaries. Nature of a Sista’ found Latifah expanding that identity rather than simply trying to recreate her debut.

Across the 12-track project, Latifah moved between straight Hip Hop, R&B, reggae, house and New Jack Swing influences while incorporating considerably more singing into her music. Contemporary reviews immediately recognized the shift, with the Los Angeles Times noting her ability to move between rapping and singing while maintaining the confidence and sophistication that had already made her such an important voice for women in Hip Hop.

“Fly Girl” became the album’s lead single and one of its most recognizable records. The track reached No. 16 on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop chart and No. 19 on the rap chart, with Latifah dismissing men who confused her independence and style with an invitation for disrespect.

Then there was “Latifah’s Had It Up 2 Here.”

Produced by Naughty By Nature, the record gave anybody who thought the Queen had gone completely crossover a reminder that she could still get busy when it was time to rhyme. Latifah attacked the track with the confidence and technical ability that had made her one of New Jersey’s premier MCs before mainstream America began discovering everything else she could do.

“How Do I Love Thee” traveled in the opposite direction, allowing Latifah to explore romance and sensuality while leaning further into singing. “Give Me Your Love” reworked the Curtis Mayfield composition, while records including “Nuff’ of the Ruff’ Stuff,” “Bad as a Mutha,” “That’s the Way We Flow” and the title track demonstrated just how wide she wanted her musical range to become.

The production reflected that experimentation.

K-Cut of Main Source contributed to “Sexy Fancy” and “That’s the Way We Flow,” Naughty By Nature worked on “Latifah’s Had It Up 2 Here” and “One Mo’ Time,” while Soulshock and Cutfather helped shape several of the album’s more R&B-oriented records. Little Louie Vega and Nevelle Hodge also contributed to a project that deliberately refused to remain in one musical lane. Latifah herself served as producer and executive producer alongside longtime Flavor Unit partner Shakim Compere.

Commercially, Nature of a Sista’ didn’t reach the heights Latifah or Tommy Boy envisioned. The album peaked at No. 117 on the Billboard 200 and No. 32 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. It would also become her final studio album for Tommy Boy before she moved into the next chapter of her career.

But looking at Nature of a Sista’ strictly through chart position misses what the album showed us about Queen Latifah.

She wasn’t interested in being confined to one definition of an MC.

Even in 1991, you could hear pieces of the artist and entertainer she would eventually become. The singing would grow into full jazz and soul projects. The personality and presence would translate into television. The charisma would reach Hollywood. And the young woman who had already demanded respect inside Hip Hop would eventually become an Emmy, Grammy and Golden Globe winner and an Academy Award-nominated actress.

Nature of a Sista’ was Latifah stretching the boundaries before the world fully understood just how far she could go.

Thirty-five years later, the album remains a snapshot of a 21-year-old Queen figuring out that Hip Hop didn’t have to be the limit of her artistry—it could be the foundation for everything that came next.

And three decades before the culture became accustomed to rappers becoming actors, producers, television personalities, entrepreneurs and global brands, Queen Latifah was already showing what that blueprint could look like.

Salute to Queen Latifah, Shakim Compere, Kay Gee and Naughty By Nature, K-Cut, Soulshock & Cutfather, Little Louie Vega, Nevelle Hodge and everyone involved in creating another piece of Golden Era Hip Hop history.

Thirty-five years later, we’re still witnessing the Nature of a Sista’.