Stephen Curry is heading into his 18th NBA season, and somehow his shooting touch still looks like it is operating on cheat-code settings.

The 38-year-old Golden State Warriors superstar went viral Thursday after video surfaced of Curry burying 82 consecutive three-pointers during an offseason workout. The entire sequence lasts just 71 seconds, turning what would be a career shooting night for most players into little more than a rapid-fire practice drill for the greatest shooter in NBA history.

82 STRAIGHT THREES 🤯



Steph getting in rhythm…



(via: Steph Curry/TT) pic.twitter.com/QihJN9KOP0 — NBA (@NBA) September 3, 2026

Then comes the wildest part. The video ends before Curry misses.

That means 82 is simply the number captured on camera, leaving open the possibility that the streak continued after the footage stopped.

Curry barely gives himself time to admire the work. Catch, rise, release, splash. Another ball arrives and the process repeats. All 82 attempts reportedly cleared the rim cleanly without a single shot touching iron, creating an almost mechanical rhythm as Curry moved through the drill.

For anyone familiar with Curry’s practice history, even 82 straight is not unprecedented territory.

Back in December 2020, Curry made headlines when he connected on 105 consecutive three-pointers during a Warriors practice. Six years later, he is still producing shooting stretches that look almost impossible even by NBA standards.

The timing makes the latest footage particularly interesting. Curry is entering another season at an age when most NBA guards have already retired or watched their roles dramatically shrink. His shooting remains the skill that continues to bend defenses, stretch the floor and give Golden State an offensive weapon that has never really had a historical comparison.

Curry has spent his career turning deep three-pointers from occasional gambles into routine NBA offense. His influence can now be seen everywhere from professional basketball to kids pulling up several feet behind the line.

At 38, there apparently is not much rust to knock off.

And somewhere beyond the end of that 71-second clip, Curry may have kept splashing.