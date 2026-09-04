GRAMMY Award-winning rapper and entrepreneur 2 Chainz has released “Reign,” a Statik Selektah-assisted single featuring Cash Cobain and Young Nudy.

Built around 21st Century’s classic “Remember the Rain,” the track uses its instantly recognizable loop to create a nostalgic backdrop while bringing together three distinct voices. Statik Selektah provides the production, while 2 Chainz delivers the veteran presence connecting the track’s different generations of hip-hop. Cash Cobain adds his signature New York sound on the hook, while Young Nudy contributes his laid-back delivery.

“Reign” follows “Pops,” the first collaboration between 2 Chainz and Statik Selektah, which debuted in April 2026 following the release of Chainz’s memoir, The Voice In My Head Is God. The memoir includes reflections on lessons learned from his late father and explores the ways loved ones continue to show up, including spiritual experiences. It later reached No. 1 on The New York Times Nonfiction Best Seller list.

Born Tauheed Epps, 2 Chainz has built a career spanning music and entrepreneurship. His catalog includes the 2012 album Based on a T.R.U. Story, featuring “No Lie,” “Birthday Song” and “I’m Different,” as well as Pretty Girls Like Trap Music and Rap Or Go To The League.

Beyond music, Chainz has developed ventures across film, television, real estate, cannabis, food, fashion and sports. He also co-hosts Me & Halo with his son, exploring life, culture and fatherhood.