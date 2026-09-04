Amen Thompson has secured a major payday with the Houston Rockets, agreeing to a five-year, $208 million rookie extension that will keep the 23-year-old guard in Houston through 2032. The contract also includes a 10% trade kicker.

The Rockets’ commitment comes after Thompson delivered a breakout season, posting career-best averages of 18.3 points, 7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game. His production has helped establish him as a key part of Houston’s long-term plans.

The extension further solidifies Thompson’s status as a cornerstone for a Rockets team that has recorded 52 wins in each of the past two seasons. With the new deal in place, Houston is investing heavily in the young guard as the franchise continues building around its core.

Thompson’s new contract ensures the Rockets will retain one of their emerging talents for the foreseeable future while giving the organization another major piece under contract through 2032.