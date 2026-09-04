You can’t make this up in 2026. An American Airlines flight from Dallas to Newark turned into a full-blown midair disturbance Thursday night after a passenger allegedly launched into a racist and homophobic tirade, assaulted people around him and ultimately had to be duct-taped and zip-tied to his seat.

A passenger was strapped to his seat after making racist and anti-LGBT remarks.



He allegedly screamed about Jesus & going to hell, called a Black flight attendant the N-word, used the F-slur, then became violent, hitting another passenger and striking their computer.



(Via TMZ) pic.twitter.com/HD1zrtx07V — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) September 4, 2026

The September 3 flight departed Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport bound for Newark Liberty International Airport before the situation escalated badly enough to force a diversion to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

According to eyewitness accounts and footage obtained by TMZ, the passenger appeared intoxicated and initially began shouting about Jesus and hell at the person seated next to him.

Things quickly got uglier when a Black male flight attendant approached in an attempt to calm him down. The passenger allegedly responded by directing racial slurs, including the N-word, and anti-gay remarks toward the crew member.

The confrontation then became physical.

Witnesses said the man punched the passenger sitting beside him and struck that passenger’s laptop. A female passenger who attempted to intervene was also allegedly pushed and hit during the disturbance.

At that point, several passengers decided they had seen enough.

Three men reportedly helped the flight crew restrain the disruptive passenger, using duct tape and zip ties around his torso, arms, hands and head to keep him secured in his seat. Images from inside the cabin showed the man heavily restrained as the flight continued toward its emergency landing.

The unusual scene drew a mix of shock and disbelief from passengers, with the visual of a grown man wrapped into an airline seat creating a bizarre ending to an otherwise serious incident.

The aircraft landed safely in Baltimore, where law enforcement officials boarded the plane and took the passenger into custody.

The diversion added another chapter to a growing list of high-profile incidents involving unruly airline passengers, though this one stood out for the combination of alleged hate speech, physical violence and the extreme measures fellow travelers and crew members used to bring the situation under control.

For everyone else on board, the flight to Newark ended somewhere they never expected, with police waiting at the gate and one passenger leaving the plane under restraint instead of under his own terms.