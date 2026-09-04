Andrew Tate’s legal problems are stacking up across three countries.

Romanian prosecutors indicted the controversial internet personality on September 4 on new charges that include trafficking minors, money laundering, sex with a minor and witness tampering. His brother, Tristan Tate, also faces charges tied to the case, adding another layer to the brothers’ growing international legal fight.

Romanian prosecutors have indicted Andrew Tate on multiple charges, including “sex with a minor” and “trafficking minors.”



(https://t.co/uIZdEtQlrt) pic.twitter.com/dc4cR1JZNv — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 4, 2026

The latest allegations center on claims that a 15-year-old girl was recruited into a webcam operation and that money connected to the business was laundered through luxury vehicles. The brothers deny the allegations and are expected to challenge the indictment through Romania’s legal system. No trial date has been announced.

🚨NEW: Here’s video showing Andrew and Tristan Tate being arrested by U.S. Marshals in Miami.



Who’s enjoying this arrest? ✋🏽 pic.twitter.com/ckDFdGAISi — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) July 19, 2026

Neither brother is currently in Romania. Andrew and Tristan are being held in federal custody in Miami while fighting extradition to the United Kingdom.

Here’s Alina Habba gushing over Andrew Tate, telling him she is “a big fan.”



Tate, a Trump ally, was just indicted in Romania for trafficking minors, sex with a minor, and money laundering.



Prosecutors say he allegedly recruited a 15-year-old girl for sexual exploitation.… — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) September 4, 2026

U.S. Marshals arrested the dual British-U.S. citizens on July 18 following a sealed warrant connected to the British case. UK authorities have accused the brothers of crimes allegedly committed in the East of England between 2010 and 2017.

Andrew faces 42 charges, including rape, human trafficking, assault and offenses involving indecent images of a child. Tristan faces 17 charges, including rape, sexual assault and trafficking for sexual exploitation. British authorities have until September 16 to submit their complete formal extradition request.

Their immediate future in the United States also remains unsettled.

During an eight-hour bail hearing on August 27, the brothers appeared in tan jail uniforms and shackles and testified under oath. Their attorneys argued that their international fame makes disappearing virtually impossible and pointed to their compliance with pretrial restrictions while previously facing proceedings in Romania.

Federal prosecutors pushed for continued detention, arguing that the brothers present a substantial flight risk because of their wealth and previous public comments about possessing multiple passports.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Lauren Louis did not immediately rule following the marathon hearing, instead returning both men to custody while preparing a written decision.

The new Romanian indictment means the brothers are now confronting overlapping criminal proceedings while physically sitting inside an American federal detention facility.

Andrew and Tristan continue to deny wrongdoing across the cases against them. Their defense has also described their provocative online personas as “characters” rather than accurate representations of their real-world conduct.

For now, the next major deadline comes September 16, when Britain must formally make its case to bring the brothers across the Atlantic.