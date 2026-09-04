One of Carmelo Anthony’s earliest signature sneakers is officially stepping back onto the court.

The Jordan Melo 5.5 is scheduled to return April 30, 2027, marking the first full retro release for a sneaker that helped define the beginning of Melo’s long relationship with Jordan Brand. The comeback arrives in a Denver Nuggets-inspired Black and University Blue colorway with Taxi yellow and Metallic Silver detailing. Retail is set at $155 through Nike and select Jordan Brand retailers.

CONFIRMED: Carmelo Anthony's second signature shoe, the Jordan Melo 5.5, is officially set to return on April 30, 2027 👀🔥🏀 pic.twitter.com/cMUMGXHr8O — zSneakerHeadz (@zSneakerHeadz) September 4, 2026

For sneakerheads who were outside in 2005, the 5.5 carries some real nostalgia.

Designed during the early years of Anthony’s signature run, the mid-cut sneaker blended visual DNA from the Air Jordan 5 and Air Jordan 6. Black nubuck covers much of the upcoming retro, joined by perforated panels, visible Air cushioning and Melo branding on the heel. The University Blue immediately takes the shoe back to Anthony’s original Nuggets era.

Carmelo Anthony’s Jordan Melo 5.5 ‘Black/University Blue’ Returns April 30th 👀 pic.twitter.com/RlIUL7IJS0 — INSANE SNEAKER™ (@insanesneaker) September 4, 2026

That era began after Melo entered the NBA in 2003 fresh off leading Syracuse to an NCAA championship. He signed a six-year, $21 million Jordan Brand deal, reportedly the company’s largest at the time, and initially played in coveted Air Jordan player exclusives before getting his own signature franchise.

The Jordan Melo 1.5 arrived in 2004, merging elements of the Air Jordan 1 and 2. Designer Dr. D’Wayne Edwards continued that philosophy with the 5.5 in 2005, pulling from two more iconic Jordan silhouettes while creating something unmistakably connected to Melo. A memorable marketing campaign and custom mixtape helped the sneaker move beyond basketball and into early-2000s streetwear culture.

From there, the Melo line evolved dramatically. The M-Series moved toward its own performance identity, eventually incorporating Foamposite, Zoom Air, Flywire and Fuse technology. Melo’s move to the New York Knicks opened another chapter before Tinker Hatfield collaborated with Anthony on the acclaimed Melo M10 in 2014, which incorporated Flight Plate technology from the Air Jordan XX8.

The signature series ultimately reached the Melo M13 in 2017, giving Anthony one of the longest signature sneaker runs in NBA history.

Now Jordan Brand is going back to where that story really started.

More than two decades later, the Melo 5.5 is getting another shot, and longtime fans who remember chasing pairs around Black Friday 2005 finally have a date circled for round two.