Eladio Carrión Announces CORSA GRID Halloween Concert in Santiago

Latin GRAMMY-winning, multi-platinum artist Eladio Carrión is returning to the Dominican Republic with the CORSA GRID Halloween Concert Special on October 31 at Parque Central de Santiago.

The one-night event will bring the world of CORSA to life with an immersive stage built around a large truck storage container, plus fan activations and experiences throughout the venue. The celebration will draw from the album’s themes of speed, racing and constant motion. Tickets go on sale September 3 through todotickets.do.

Eladio has also unveiled new material from the Archives, including a preview of CORSA Reloaded, “2×1 (Contigo/Hotspot),” the “Purple Rain Freestyle” and “Hotspot,” along with additional archival content.

CORSA has earned recognition from Complex and Billboard as one of the year’s standout Latin projects. The album features collaborations with Myke Towers, Mora, Cazzu, Midnvght and TopBoy.

Eladio’s upcoming schedule also includes a September 3 performance at Premios Juventud, where he earned six nominations, followed by the Inspira Award at the 39th Annual Hispanic Heritage Awards.

He will close out the year with Saucegiving on December 6 in Humacao, Puerto Rico, continuing the annual community event’s mission through Sauce for a Cause and Fundación Rimas.