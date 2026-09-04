Eminem reflected on his evolution from a young student of hip-hop to an artist influencing the next generation during a conversation with SiriusXM host D-Stroy on Shade 45’s “Back to School (Da Ol’ Skool Way)” special.

The rapper recalled spending his early years studying other artists before experiencing a surprising shift following the release of The Slim Shady LP. Eminem said he began noticing underground rappers adopting elements of his style around 1999.

“I felt like they were trying to sound like me, and I was like, “Wait, what the fuck? They’re trying to sound like me?””

Paul Rosenberg clarified that the realization came after The Slim Shady LP was released, prompting Eminem to reflect on how quickly his position in hip-hop had changed.

“Pretty fucking wild. Pretty fucking wild, man.”

Eminem explained that before his debut album arrived, he was focused on learning from other rappers and had not yet recognized that his own approach could influence emerging artists.