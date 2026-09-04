With his federal murder-for-hire trial nearing its final stage and the possibility of life in prison hanging over him, Lil Durk appears to be putting his faith above everything else.

“Allah Is The Greatest,” a message posted to the Chicago rapper’s Instagram Story read as both prosecutors and defense attorneys rested their cases Thursday.

“Allah Is The Greatest 🤲🏾”



— Lil Durk via IG pic.twitter.com/OzhPokxNBi — Kurrco (@Kurrco) September 4, 2026

The brief statement is Durk’s first direct public message since his trial began and comes at a critical moment in the case. Closing arguments are scheduled to begin Tuesday, September 8, after the Labor Day weekend. Once the attorneys make their final arguments and U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald instructs the jury on the law, Durk’s fate will move into the hands of the jurors.

Durk, whose legal name is Durk Banks, elected not to testify in his own defense. His co-defendants Deandre “OTF Dede” Wilson and David “Browneyez” Lindsey also declined to take the stand. The decision not to testify cannot legally be held against a defendant.

Durk has pleaded not guilty.

Federal prosecutors accuse the Grammy-winning rapper of financing and orchestrating a 2022 murder-for-hire plot targeting Georgia rapper Quando Rondo in retaliation for the November 2020 killing of Durk’s close friend and OTF artist King Von.

Rondo survived the August 2022 shooting outside a Los Angeles-area gas station, but his cousin Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson was killed.

Prosecutors spent much of their case attempting to convince jurors that Durk was not simply surrounded by the men involved in the shooting, but was the person responsible for setting the alleged retaliation in motion.

Several former OTF associates who entered plea agreements with the government testified during the trial, including Kacey “OTF Jam” Hester, Keith “Flacka” Jones and Kavon “OTF Vonnie” Grant. Their testimony became some of the prosecution’s most significant evidence—and some of the most heavily attacked evidence by Durk’s defense.

Hester, an admitted participant in the Los Angeles shooting, testified about statements he claimed Durk made concerning Rondo and the people around him. Grant, Durk’s former personal assistant, also testified that Durk directed efforts to target Rondo.

Durk’s attorneys have attacked the credibility and motivations of those cooperating witnesses, emphasizing that they have admitted their own involvement in criminal activity and could potentially benefit from assisting prosecutors.

The defense has instead sought to distance Durk from the planning of the shooting and place responsibility for the alleged plot on Grant.

Thursday’s defense presentation brought several witnesses to the stand, including former Alamo Records senior vice president of marketing Sanchay “Dharmic” Jain, representatives connected to Durk’s Neighborhood Heroes nonprofit, Shekema “Queen Kema” Springfield, the mother of one of King Von’s children, OTF Jam’s wife and former girlfriend, and one of Durk’s sound engineers.

The engineer’s testimony was particularly notable because prosecutors have attempted to use Durk’s music and lyrics as evidence of his alleged intent.

According to courtroom reporting, the engineer testified that Durk’s 2021 record “Pissed Me Off” was at least partly influenced by trolling from controversial rapper 6ix9ine, offering an alternative context for lyrics prosecutors have scrutinized during the case. The engineer also reportedly discussed “AHHH HA,” another Durk record referenced during the proceedings.

The defense also used witnesses close to cooperating government witness OTF Jam to challenge his credibility.

His wife reportedly testified that the couple’s teenage son had disowned his father following his decision to cooperate with federal prosecutors. Jam’s former girlfriend also characterized him as dishonest and manipulative, although prosecutors damaged her own credibility on cross-examination when she acknowledged falsely telling jurors that she had never previously been arrested.

Outside the courtroom, Jam’s cooperation has generated considerable reaction throughout Hip Hop.

Meek Mill publicly questioned his credibility and motives, while Boosie BadAzz went considerably further, branding Jam “Jammy the Bull”, a reference to notorious Mafia informant Sammy “The Bull” Gravano, while criticizing him for testifying against someone he once considered close.

None of those celebrity reactions, however, will determine what happens to Durk.

The jury will.

That’s what makes the timing of his three-word message especially significant.

Durk has spent nearly two years in federal custody since his October 2024 arrest. Prosecutors alleged at the time that he was attempting to flee the country when federal agents intercepted him before a flight from Miami to Dubai. During this week’s testimony, however, his defense challenged the government’s characterization of the trip as an attempt to escape prosecution.

Now, after weeks of testimony, cooperating witnesses, challenged lyrics, digital evidence and competing versions of who was responsible for the alleged plot, there isn’t much left for either side to present.

The attorneys will make their closing arguments.

The judge will instruct the jury.

And then Durk Banks will wait.

If convicted on the most serious federal murder-for-hire charges, the 33-year-old rapper faces the possibility of spending the rest of his life in prison. If acquitted, he could walk away from a case that has kept him behind bars since 2024.

With those two drastically different possibilities now approaching, Durk’s first public message during the trial wasn’t about prosecutors, cooperating witnesses, OTF or even his defense.

It was about his faith.

“Allah Is The Greatest.”