Miami musician and chart-topping songwriter LunchMoney Lewis has released “Furry Friend,” the latest offering from his upcoming project KOSH, THE LEGEND OF A SIMPLE MAN, arriving via Lunchbox Records. The release follows the Meli Andrea-produced music video for “Buttercup.”

“Furry Friend is the latest release from my album ‘KOSH, THE LEGEND OF A SIMPLE MAN’. This project is very personal to me, much of the writing focuses on the things that mean the most in my life and stories from my childhood. I wanted to lean in with something lighthearted and fun, and honestly what’s better than a song about our pets and joy they bring us,” says Lewis in a press statement.

Lewis has also continued contributing to the careers of rising artists, co-writing Elmiene’s “Reclusive” and Sekou’s “Dangerous Lover.” In July, he added another songwriting credit with Shenseea on “Brucksweat,” which samples Shaggy’s “Hey Sexy Lady.”