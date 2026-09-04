Pusha T Teases New Solo and Clipse Projects With Pharrell

Pusha T and Fam-Lay recently joined The Breakfast Club to represent Virginia and discuss their connection to their home state, the Cousinz Festival and the Clipse’s Grammy journey. During the candid conversation, the Virginia hip-hop icons reflected on staying connected to their roots, strengthening their community through music and seeking the recognition they believe their work deserves.

Pusha T opened up about the Clipse being overlooked for Rap Album of the Year, acknowledging that he expected to take home the award. He also discussed the demanding “campaign” artists are required to undertake when seeking Grammy recognition, offering insight into the pressure surrounding awards season.

The rapper also revealed that he has major music on the way, with both a new solo album and another Clipse project currently in development. Pharrell Williams will handle production exclusively across both projects, continuing the longtime creative partnership between the Virginia artists.

Speaking about his current work, Pusha T confirmed he is working on “everything.” When asked if he was collaborating with Pharrell again, he made the answer clear: “Only [Pharrell].”

Pusha T says that he’s working on new solo music & with the Clipse:



“1 project is done already. We working on another one.”



Envy: “Pharrell?”



Push: “Yes, only [Pharrell]”



Via The Breakfast Club pic.twitter.com/swp0FIu6Of — Joey (@gothamhiphop) September 3, 2026

Pusha T also hinted at the possibility of a No Malice solo album, potentially adding another project to the growing list of new music connected to the Clipse.

The conversation gives fans a glimpse at what is ahead while reinforcing the deep Virginia loyalty shared by Pusha T, Fam-Lay and their longtime musical community.