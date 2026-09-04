A disturbing discovery was made just outside Dodger Stadium Wednesday night while the Los Angeles Dodgers were playing the St. Louis Cardinals only a few hundred yards away.

An unidentified man was found dead hanging from a bridge near the intersection of Bernard Street and Stadium Way at approximately 8:48 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police were dispatched to the area after 911 callers reported seeing a body “in plain sight,” according to police communications reviewed by the California Post.

The location is less than half a mile from Dodger Stadium, where thousands of fans were inside watching the second game of the Dodgers’ three-game series against St. Louis.

The game began at 7:10 p.m., meaning the discovery was made approximately an hour and a half after first pitch.

LAPD officials said foul play is not suspected based on the preliminary investigation. Authorities have not publicly released the man’s identity or provided additional information about the circumstances surrounding his death.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said the case remained pending identification and notification of the man’s legal next of kin.

The discovery occurred as Wednesday night’s game was unfolding inside the ballpark.

Los Angeles jumped out to an early lead behind a three-run home run from Freddie Freeman in the first inning, while Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto carried a no-hitter into the sixth. St. Louis eventually rallied, however, scoring four runs in the seventh before forcing extra innings.

The Cardinals scored three times in the 10th inning and held on for an 8-6 victory, handing the Dodgers their sixth loss in eight games.

The incident outside the stadium was not connected to the game, and authorities have not indicated that the deceased man had any connection to either team or anyone attending the game.

As of the latest reports, the investigation into the man’s death remains ongoing.

Because authorities have not announced an official cause or manner of death, any characterization of the death beyond what investigators have publicly confirmed would be premature.

The Dodgers have not publicly commented on the incident.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis or struggling with thoughts of suicide, confidential assistance is available in the United States by calling or texting 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.