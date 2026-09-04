The Detroit Tigers are apparently betting $4 million on a baseball player who isn’t even old enough to sign with them yet.

Detroit has reportedly reached a pre-agreement with 12-year-old Dominican prospect Kevin Sosa for a future $4 million signing bonus, an eye-opening commitment that has quickly brought renewed attention to Major League Baseball’s controversial international amateur signing system.

International baseball reporter Wilber Sánchez first reported the agreement, describing Sosa as an elite young talent who has already demonstrated the ability to handle fastballs in the 91-to-93 mph range.

But before anybody starts looking for Sosa on the Tigers’ Top 30 prospect list, there is an important distinction.

Kevin Sosa is not a Detroit Tiger.

He has not signed a professional contract, Detroit has not paid him $4 million and the reported pre-agreement is not the same thing as a binding MLB contract.

Under Major League Baseball’s current international amateur rules, a player must be at least 16 years old when he signs and must turn 17 before September 1 of the following year. International players also must register with MLB before becoming eligible to sign.

Sosa is reportedly connected to the 2031 international class, meaning Detroit is essentially making a multimillion-dollar projection on a player approximately four years before the organization can formally put his name on a contract.

SOURCE: The Detroit Tigers have reached a pre-agreement with 12-year-old Kevin Sosa for a $4.0 million signing bonus, making him the youngest player in international baseball history to secure a deal of that magnitude.



Sosa is regarded as an elite talent with the tools and… pic.twitter.com/z0ZAHkYaHe — Wilber Sánchez (@wilberdata) September 1, 2026

Welcome to international scouting in 2026.

Pre-agreements themselves aren’t new.

MLB organizations routinely scout international players years before they become eligible and reach informal understandings with players, trainers and representatives well in advance of the official signing period. Reports this year have indicated that some verbal commitments have involved players as young as 11.

What makes Sosa’s situation remarkable is the money reportedly attached to his name at only 12 years old.

Four million dollars is legitimate premium-prospect money.

For comparison, Detroit’s largest signing during the 2026 international class was Venezuelan catcher Manuel Bolivar, who reportedly received approximately $2.3 million. The Tigers had a $7.3571 million international bonus pool for the 2026 period, meaning a $4 million expenditure would have represented more than half of that entire pool.

That isn’t necessarily what Detroit’s eventual financial equation will look like with Sosa. His bonus would count against whatever international signing pool and rules are in place when he actually becomes eligible, not Detroit’s current pool.

And a lot can happen between 12 and 16.

That’s what makes evaluating a player this young such an enormous baseball gamble.

Sosa’s body isn’t close to finished developing. His height, strength, bat speed, athleticism and eventual defensive position can all change considerably before he’s eligible to sign, never mind before he’s old enough to face professional pitching.

A 12-year-old handling 93 mph velocity is certainly going to get scouts’ attention.

Projecting what that swing looks like four, six or eight years from now is another matter entirely.

Still, a reported $4 million commitment tells you exactly how highly Detroit’s international evaluators apparently regard Sosa’s offensive ceiling.

It also provides another example of how aggressively MLB organizations are being pushed to identify international talent at younger and younger ages.

Unlike players entering the domestic amateur draft through high school and college, international amateurs operate through a system in which clubs scout children throughout Latin America, particularly in baseball-rich countries such as the Dominican Republic and Venezuela and frequently establish relationships with trainers years before those players become eligible to officially sign.

The competition can become so aggressive that waiting until a player is 15 or 16 may mean waiting too long.

That’s where Sosa’s story becomes bigger than the Tigers.

Just last week, another case showed how complicated this market can become.

Major League Baseball suspended Dominican prospect Daury David Severino Damaso after investigators uncovered an elaborate age and identity scheme connected to a $2.8 million pre-agreement he previously had with the Cleveland Guardians. Cleveland reportedly believed it had committed that money to a younger player named David Severino Damaso before discovering that the prospect was actually older and competing under a fabricated identity.

According to ESPN’s reporting, the scheme allegedly included falsified medical and school records, a fraudulent death certificate and even a fake tombstone.

The Guardians canceled their agreement.

That case and Sosa’s are obviously very different. There has been no allegation of wrongdoing involving Sosa, but they demonstrate the same underlying reality: MLB teams are committing significant future money to children years before those players are legally eligible to sign professional contracts.

From a pure scouting standpoint, Detroit appears willing to take the risk.

The Tigers have increased their investment in international talent in recent years, and a $4 million future commitment would place Sosa in an entirely different financial category.

For additional perspective, Tigers infielder Hao-Yu Lee originally signed with Philadelphia out of Taiwan for $570,000 in 2021 before Detroit acquired him in the Michael Lorenzen trade two years later. A $4 million bonus for Sosa would be more than seven times Lee’s original signing bonus.

But money at 12 doesn’t guarantee Major League production at 22.

Sosa isn’t part of Detroit’s farm system. He hasn’t played a professional inning. He shouldn’t be evaluated alongside established Tigers prospects who are already developing in affiliated baseball.

Right now, he is a remarkably young player whom Detroit reportedly believes in enough to make an equally remarkable future financial commitment.

If the agreement ultimately holds, Sosa continues developing and MLB’s international rules allow the transaction to proceed as currently envisioned, he could eventually receive that $4 million bonus when he becomes eligible.

Until then, the biggest story isn’t that the Tigers “signed” a 12-year-old.

They didn’t.

The bigger story is that modern international scouting has reached the point where a Major League organization is reportedly willing to put a $4 million price tag on its projection of a player’s future before that player has even entered high school.

That’s a whole lot of projection and a whole lot of money for a 12-year-old swing.