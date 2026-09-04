The Far Rockaway community will come together to honor the life, legacy and lasting impact of beloved hometown artist Lionel “Chinx” Pickens with a special celebration dedicated to his memory and the neighborhood that helped shape him.

More than simply a tribute, the event will bring together family, friends, fans and residents for a day centered around music, food, entertainment, community giving and the next generation of Far Rockaway.

One of the day’s most significant moments will be a special street co-naming ceremony honoring Chinx, permanently recognizing the Queens native in the community he proudly represented throughout his life and career.

The celebration will also feature live music from DJ Amazin and guest DJs, along with special appearances from Chinx’s fellow Wave Gods French Montana and Max B. The connection carries particular significance, with Chinx emerging as a key member of French Montana’s Coke Boys movement and building a musical legacy that remains closely connected to both artists.

While music will help celebrate Chinx’s legacy, the day is designed with the entire community in mind.

Families can enjoy free food, popcorn, cotton candy, bounce houses, games and other activities. A special back-to-school giveaway will also provide local children with free book bags and school supplies while supplies last, helping students prepare for the upcoming school year.

This is bigger than a block party. This is legacy.

Through the Lionel D. Pickens Foundation, Chinx’s family is honoring where he came from while pouring resources back into the same community that helped raise him. By investing in Far Rockaway’s youth, the celebration turns remembrance into action and ensures that Chinx’s name represents not only the music he left behind, but what can continue to be done for others in his name.

The Lionel D. Pickens Foundation was established to carry forward the spirit of giving and commitment to community associated with Chinx. Through its programs and initiatives, the Foundation works to support children, families and communities by creating opportunities centered around empowerment, assistance and giving back.

For Far Rockaway, the celebration represents a chance to honor one of its own while looking toward the future—a day rooted in home, family, music, resilience and community.

Chinx’s life was tragically cut short in 2015, but his music, his family and the neighborhood that helped make him continue to carry his name forward.

Now, that neighborhood will have another permanent reminder that Lionel “Chinx” Pickens was here.

Guests interested in supporting Chinx’s legacy can visit ChinxOfficial.com for exclusive merchandise. Those unable to attend the celebration but wishing to support the Lionel D. Pickens Foundation’s ongoing community work can make a contribution through TLDPF.org.