There’s a cliffside mansion north of San Diego that most people know from a very well-known Marvel movie. White concrete, floor-to-ceiling glass, a structure that seems to float between the Pacific Ocean and the open sky: it’s the ideal home for a fictional billionaire. Which is exactly why, when production designers were looking for Tony Stark’s home in Iron Man, they reportedly drew inspiration from it.

The building is called the Razor House, and since 2019 it’s been home to Alicia Keys and her husband, music producer Swizz Beatz (yep, the producer of Mary J. Blige, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Snoop Dogg, and counting…). It’s the sort of place where you’d assume there’d be a bespoke B&B Italia sofa or a set of rare Scarpa chairs from the last century. What they’ve actually done with the interior is worth paying attention to, and it goes well beyond what you’d expect from an already seen-before celebrity home tour.

The Building That Made a Superhero’s Home Look Plausible

Designed by San Diego architect Wallace E. Cunningham and completed in 2007, the Razor House is not a subtle luxury structure. It sits on the edge of the Torrey Pines State Reserve, cantilevered over a cliff face with views of the ocean on three sides. The name comes from the nearby Razor Point Trail, though the building earns it on its own terms: the geometry is precise, the lines are uncompromising, and the whole thing reads less like a house and more like an argument about what architecture can do when it stops striving to please others.

Swizz Beatz had a photo of the exterior as his phone wallpaper for eight years before the couple finally bought it. When the opportunity came up in 2019, he reached out to interior designer Kelly Behun via Instagram. That detail matters; it suggests a level of intentionality that runs through every decision they made inside.

How Alicia Keys Made Tony Stark’s House Feel Like a Home

Kelly Behun’s brief was essentially to not get in the way. With a structure this strong, the wrong interior could easily tip into parody: too much furniture, too many statement pieces, and the building disappears. Behun’s response was to work with soft materials against the hard geometry: Moroccan wool rugs, velvet and shearling upholstery, warm neutrals in sandy hues and caramel browns that echo the California landscape rather than fight it.

The furniture follows the building’s own logic. Rounded couches and circular coffee tables throughout: curves that echo the softer edges of Cunningham’s architecture without mimicking it. Mathieu Lehanneur sofas in the circular living room. 1940s Sven Staaf chairs reupholstered in shearling. None of these are decorator choices made to impress visitors; they’re pieces chosen because they understand the room they’re sitting in.

“I didn’t want to upstage the natural surroundings, the architecture or the art,” Behun said in her Architectural Digest interview. That restraint is harder to pull off than it sounds. When the building is this strong, the interior designer’s real job is knowing where to stop.

Alicia Keys Turned the Iron Man House Into Something Marvel Never Imagined

The single element that pushes back against the architecture, deliberately, is the art. Keys and Dean have spent two decades building one of the most significant private collections of work by Black artists in the United States. Over a thousand pieces, including works by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Kehinde Wiley, Lynette Yiadom-Boakye, Gordon Parks, and Kwame Brathwaite. They reportedly hold one of the largest private collections of Gordon Parks photographs in the world.

In most homes, this volume of art would create chaos. Here it works as a counterweight. The white concrete walls are an ideal surface, and the collection is dense enough to feel intentional rather than accumulated. It’s a home that has two strong visual languages (the architecture and the art) and the furniture exists in the space between them, keeping the peace.

There Are Two Things in This House That No Other Celebrity Home Has Like This

Two details complete the picture of what this house actually is. The first: Keys has a bright pink piano in the main living space. Against all that concrete and glass and careful neutral furniture, it’s the most striking item in the house that doesn’t try to conceal itself. It works because everything else has been calibrated to absorb it.

The second: somewhere in the lower levels, in a space Swizz Beatz calls the grown-up floor, there’s a fully equipped recording studio. This isn’t just a home that happens to belong to musicians: it’s a home built around the idea that creativity needs physical space. The recording studio, the piano, the art collection: all of it points to the same decision. They didn’t furnish a house. They designed an environment.

Why Alicia Keys’ Home Hits Different From Every Other Celebrity Tour

The Razor House is an unusual case because the building itself is already famous, and the people who live there are also famous, and somehow the interior design ends up being the most interesting and unexpected part. Behun’s restraint, the couple’s art collection, the few well-chosen furniture pieces that hold their own against Cunningham’s architecture: it adds up to something that most celebrity home tours don’t come close to. A home that knows exactly what it is, and spent a long time making sure everything inside it did too.