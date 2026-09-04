True Religion has announced the launch of the “True Religion On Tour Concert Series,” a multi-city live music initiative created in partnership with UnitedMasters. Designed to highlight independent music and community culture, the tour kicks off in New York City on September 10, 2026, setting the stage for New York Fashion Week before traveling to major cultural hubs across the country.

The partnership bridges fashion and music through intimate, community-driven concert experiences featuring performances from artists including Dess Dior, Dono, Ro$ama, and Trevor Jackson. By shifting away from traditional arena-style shows, the series focuses on close-up performances, product interactions, and UnitedMasters-curated playlists integrated into True Religion retail stores.

“True Religion has always been deeply connected with music,” said Kristen D’Arcy, Chief Marketing Officer at True Religion. “To partner with UnitedMasters and bring ‘True Religion On Tour Concert Series’ to life gives us an opportunity to build connections and create experiences where fans can discover new artists and engage with the brand in an entirely new way.”

Bridging Fashion, Music, and Independence

The multi-city tour focuses on empowering independent artists and engaging Gen Z and Millennial audiences. Following its NYC debut, the series will stop in Atlanta in mid-October, Houston in mid-November, and Los Angeles in December, with a second-year run slated for February 2027.

For artist Dess Dior, leading the tour’s kickoff during NYFW represents a blend of music and style. “I’m excited to lead the launch of the UnitedMasters x True Religion On Tour Concert Series during NYFW,” said Dess Dior. “This is a perfect way to showcase my talent and love of fashion at the same time. Celebrating women and independence is something I can always get behind.”

UnitedMasters, known for connecting independent creatives with major global brands, sees the partnership as a natural continuation of True Religion’s long-standing roots in street culture and music history.

“This partnership with True Religion reinforces the superpower and key differentiator of UnitedMasters, which is to exist at the intersection of music and brands in an authentic way,” noted Todd Perry II, VP and Head of Marketing at UnitedMasters. “For years, True Religion has championed music and culture, and we are proud to help continue this legacy with the shared mission of doing it your way.”

Steve Stoute, CEO and Founder of UnitedMasters, added: “At UnitedMasters, our mission is to give artists the tools, resources, and support to maximize their creative potential while building direct connections with their fans. Celebrating individuality is what makes our partnership with True Religion so natural. Together, through ‘True Religion On Tour Concert Series,’ we’re bringing music, fashion, and culture together for artists and communities to connect and celebrate each other.”

For more details on tour dates, locations, and updates, visit True Religion online and follow along on Instagram: @TrueReligion

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