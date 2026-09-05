Donovan Mitchell Celebrated by Haute Living in Star-Studded New York Dinner

Donovan Mitchell was the guest of honor in New York City this week as Haute Living, in partnership with the Coney Family Foundation, brought together family, friends, and notable figures for an intimate dinner celebrating the NBA superstar and his latest Haute Living cover.

Held at Selene in New York City, the private evening offered a stylish setting to toast Mitchell’s career, his New York roots, and the philanthropic work that has become an important part of his life off the court.

A seven-time NBA All-Star and three-time All-NBA selection, Mitchell has firmly established himself as one of basketball’s biggest stars. But the evening was about more than his accomplishments on the court. Through Spida Cares, Mitchell has made youth empowerment, education, and expanding opportunities for underserved communities central to his philanthropic efforts.

That mission made the partnership with the Coney Family Foundation a natural fit, bringing together two organizations focused on creating meaningful impact while celebrating a New York-born star at a milestone moment in his career.

The evening began with an intimate cocktail reception before guests sat down for a specially curated dinner. Telmont Champagne flowed throughout the night, while LOUIS XIII capped the celebration with a special cognac toast in Mitchell’s honor.

“Donovan represents exactly the type of individual Haute Living is proud to celebrate — someone whose accomplishments are extraordinary, but whose impact extends far beyond basketball,” said April Donelson, Managing Director of Haute Living. “To partner with the Coney Family Foundation and bring together Donovan’s family and friends at Selene in New York to celebrate this moment was incredibly special.”

For Haute Living, the dinner was another example of the brand’s signature approach to its cover stars: bringing together the worlds of sports, entertainment, luxury, business, and philanthropy for an intimate celebration.

And for Mitchell, the night marked a moment to reflect on how far his career has come while looking ahead to what may be his most significant chapter yet.