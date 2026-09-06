Longtime Hip Hop personality and Atlanta radio host Big Tigger will not face criminal prosecution stemming from domestic violence allegations made by his wife, Alicia Brown earlier this year.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has declined to prosecute Tigger, whose legal name is Darian Morgan, on charges of aggravated battery and third-degree cruelty to children.

The decision brings the criminal case against the former Rap City host to an end, approximately two and a half months after his June arrest.

The charges stemmed from an alleged May 9 confrontation between Morgan and Brown at their Sandy Springs, Georgia, home.

According to the original arrest warrant, Brown told investigators that the couple had been arguing over text messages Morgan allegedly exchanged with a female co-worker. Brown alleged that during the confrontation, Morgan tackled her to the floor and that a subsequent struggle occurred after she began disconnecting a computer in the couple’s basement office.

Authorities alleged Morgan grabbed Brown by the arms and pushed her toward the exit, causing her to stumble headfirst into a door and suffer a deep laceration above her left eye.

Brown initially received treatment at a Dunwoody urgent-care facility before being transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. According to the warrant, medical personnel contacted police because of the severity of the injury.

Investigators also cited Ring camera footage and photographs of Brown’s injury while establishing probable cause for the aggravated battery charge.

The third-degree cruelty-to-children charge stemmed from allegations that the couple’s 13-year-old son was upstairs during the confrontation and could hear what was happening.

Morgan was arrested June 20 and booked into the Fulton County Jail. He was released the same day after posting $10,000 in surety bonds; $9,000 connected to the felony aggravated battery charge and $1,000 for the child-cruelty charge.

From the beginning, Tigger strongly denied Brown’s allegations.

“I unequivocally deny every allegation that has been made against me,” he said in a statement following his arrest.

Tigger also said he had “complete confidence in the facts and in the legal process” and intended to continue cooperating with authorities while trusting “that the truth will come to light.”

The longtime broadcaster subsequently stepped away from his duties on V-103’s Big Tigger Morning Show as the case unfolded.

The dispute became increasingly complicated outside the criminal investigation.

Brown obtained a temporary protective order that required Morgan to stay away from her and their children. Video from the home’s Ring security system also became part of the public dispute surrounding the allegations, with portions of footage showing physical struggles between the couple.

Meanwhile, V-103 personality Francesca Amiker filed a separate federal defamation lawsuit against Brown after social-media posts allegedly portrayed Amiker as Morgan’s mistress and connected her to the marital dispute.

Brown later encountered legal problems of her own when she was arrested in Georgia on warrants originating in Maryland connected to a separate 2019 custodial matter. That case is unrelated to the allegations she made against Morgan.

Now, however, the criminal case against Big Tigger will not move forward.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office’s decision to decline prosecution means Morgan will not be tried on the aggravated battery and child-cruelty charges arising from the incident. The publicly available reporting on the decision has not disclosed the specific reason prosecutors chose not to pursue the case.

That distinction is important.

The decision does not amount to a jury finding that the allegations were false, nor was Morgan convicted or acquitted at trial. Rather, prosecutors have elected not to pursue criminal charges based on the case presented to them.

For Tigger, the development closes a criminal case that placed one of Hip Hop’s most recognizable media personalities under intense scrutiny throughout the summer.

Before becoming one of Atlanta radio’s most familiar voices, Big Tigger became a fixture in Hip Hop culture through BET’s Rap City, most memorably hosting Rap City: Tha Basement and its legendary freestyle booth. His career has since extended into radio, television and sports, including work with Atlanta’s V-103 and as an in-arena personality for the Atlanta Hawks.

After maintaining from the beginning that the allegations against him were untrue, Tigger now leaves the criminal portion of the dispute without facing prosecution.

The separate civil and family-related legal matters surrounding Morgan, Brown and others are not necessarily resolved by the district attorney’s decision.