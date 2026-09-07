The Brooklyn Nets have unveiled plans for their 60th-anniversary campaign, presented by Ticketmaster, launching a yearlong celebration of six decades of basketball, culture, and reinvention during the 2026-27 season.

The campaign will honor players, teams and milestones from the franchise’s history while creating new experiences for fans at Barclays Center and throughout Brooklyn.

“The story of the Nets has always been one of reinvention,” said Becky Kimbro, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment. “As we celebrate 60 seasons, we are honoring the players, milestones and fans who brought us here while recognizing how that history continues to shape our future. Whether fans have been following the Nets since the ABA days or are experiencing their first game at Barclays Center, this season is an opportunity to celebrate our shared legacy, the culture of Brooklyn and the future we are building together.”

A new anniversary logo will feature elements from the franchise’s history and bring back its iconic red, white and blue palette.

The centerpiece will be six Eras Nights celebrating the ABA, 1980s, 1990s, Swamp Dragons, 2000s and the Brooklyn era. Each night will feature themed entertainment, alumni appearances, activations and giveaways.

The Nets will also spotlight Brooklyn’s diverse communities through Nets Unite and host Nets Fest, a free family-friendly event featuring basketball activities, entertainment, player and alumni interactions and community programming.