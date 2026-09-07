Lil Yachty survived his WWE debut and helped his friend Trick Williams earn a shot at the United States Championship.

Yachty needed to last five minutes against Baron Corbin to secure Williams a title opportunity. He did whatever it took to survive, including cheap-shotting Corbin with a microphone, bringing out his posse for protection and using a kendo stick. Despite the tactics, Corbin still hit Yachty with two End of Days with more than a minute remaining.

Corbin, however, chose to continue beating down Yachty instead of ending the match. Yachty countered a superplex with a low blow, allowing the clock to expire.

With Yachty surviving, Trick Williams made the most of his opportunity, defeating Corbin and winning back the United States Championship.

Catch the highlights below.