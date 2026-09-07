PUMA is introducing the All-Pro NITRO™ 2 Wonder, a new PE colorway inspired by Josh Giddey’s Australian heritage and the beauty of the country’s iconic coastline.
Drawing from Australia’s natural landscape, the sneaker features ocean blues, coastal tones and soft periwinkle accents designed to reflect the vibrancy and movement of Giddey’s playing style.
The All-Pro NITRO™ 2 Wonder combines performance-focused technology with a lightweight design. Its NITRO™ SQD FOAM provides cushioning and responsiveness through a soft inner layer, while a firmer outer layer offers targeted lateral stability for multidirectional movement.
The sneaker also features a PWR Print upper designed to deliver stability in a thin, lightweight package. Cord lock-down lacing extends from the forefoot to the midsole for additional lateral support.
The latest colorway continues PUMA’s connection to Giddey while bringing elements of his Australian roots to the basketball court.
The All-Pro NITRO™ 2 Josh Giddey Wonder is available now for $140 at Foot Locker, PUMA.com and the PUMA mobile app.