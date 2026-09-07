The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced that U.S. recorded music revenues reached $6 billion during the first half of 2026, representing a 6.9% increase from the same period in 2025 and outpacing inflation.

Every major revenue category posted growth, with streaming remaining the largest contributor at $4.9 billion, up 4.7% and accounting for 82% of total revenue. Paid subscriptions generated $3.4 billion, a 6.4% increase, while free streaming reached $900 million, up 3.7%.

Physical music revenue jumped 25.9%, driven by a 17.7% increase in vinyl and a 58.6% surge in CD revenue. Sync licensing also grew 18.2% to $232 million, highlighting music’s continued value across film, television, advertising and digital media.

“The power of music, amplified from earbuds to basement listening parties to World Cup playlists across the US, is reflected not only in its cultural significance but also in the $6 billion revenue documented in RIAA’s Mid-Year Recorded Music Revenue Report. These results point to a healthy, diversified marketplace supporting continued investment in artists and new ways for audiences to experience music,” said RIAA VP of Research Matt Bass.

“As US music revenues continue to grow across formats, labels are strengthening connections between artists, fans and the platforms delivering creative work,” RIAA Chairman & CEO Mitch Glazier said. “That partnership is driving engagement in new and expanding ways to create opportunities that will lift up the entire music community for years to come.”

The report also emphasized transparency and protecting human artistry, including efforts to label AI music, as important priorities for the industry’s long-term growth.