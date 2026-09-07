BET has announced the return of “Soul Train Awards,” presented by Spotify and Toyota, with the ceremony set to air Friday, November 27 at 8:00 PM ET/PT on BET. The event will also simulcast on CBS for the first time, along with BET HER, VH1, MTV2 and LOGO.

Taped in the city where Don Cornelius launched “Soul Train” more than 50 years ago, the ceremony will celebrate the artists, music and lasting influence of the franchise through performances and special moments. Spotify will serve as the exclusive music streaming partner, while Toyota will be the exclusive automotive partner.

“As a Chicago native, I’m proud to bring the ‘Soul Train Awards’ back to the city where it all originated,” said Louis Carr, President, BET. “Coming off a landmark year for BET, this return reaffirms what we do best: bringing our community together around the culture, and connecting the artists who built this sound to the ones carrying it forward.”

Connie Orlando serves as Executive Producer for the 2026 ceremony, with Jesse Collins Entertainment producing the show. Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay will also serve as Executive Producers. Performers, honorees and host details will be announced in the coming weeks.