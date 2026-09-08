Caleb Williams and Josh Allen are officially wearing the “C” again as the Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills lock in their leadership groups for the 2026 NFL season.

Ladies and gentlemen, these are your captains speaking 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/fcPcgwmbXX — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 8, 2026

Chicago named five permanent captains following a player vote, with Williams joined by guard Joe Thuney, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, linebacker T.J. Edwards and kicker Cairo Santos. Four were captains last season, while Edwards steps into the group following safety Kevin Byard’s departure.

For Williams, the honor comes after a second NFL season that changed expectations in Chicago.

Playing his first year under head coach Ben Johnson, Williams helped push the Bears to an 11-6 record and their first NFC North championship since 2018. He threw for 3,942 yards with 27 passing touchdowns and seven interceptions, while adding three scores on the ground and another receiving touchdown.

The biggest jump came in how Williams controlled games. After taking 68 sacks as a rookie, that number dropped to 24 in 2025. He also became one of the league’s most dangerous late-game quarterbacks, repeatedly pulling Chicago out of fourth-quarter deficits.

The Bears carried that momentum into January, beating Green Bay 31-27 in the Wild Card round after trailing 21-3 at halftime. Their season ended one week later in a 20-17 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Over in Buffalo, the Bills expanded their captain group to six.

Allen and linebacker Terrel Bernard return, joined by tight end Dawson Knox, edge rusher Bradley Chubb, long snapper Reid Ferguson and special teams standout Sam Franklin Jr. Allen enters his eighth season as a Bills captain.

Both franchises now head into Week 1 with their quarterbacks setting the tone. Chicago travels to Carolina, while Buffalo opens on the road against Houston.