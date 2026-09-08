E.D.I. Mean Reacts to Duane “Keffe D” Davis’s Conviction in Tupac Shakur’s Murder

What impact does the conviction of Duane “Keffe D” Davis for murdering Tupac have on E.D.I. Mean? Not much. E.D.I. Mean has a lengthy history with the late rapper but speaking with Complex, he states he already made peace with the murder years ago.

“I’m shocked at how fast the verdict came in,” he said. “I didn’t expect it to be wrapped up yesterday. I thought they would deliberate for maybe a day. So I’m kind of shocked at the speed of it. But overall, I’m relieved, glad this part of the saga is over. It’s never fun to relive some of the worst moments of your life over and over again.

But about “Closure,” not much for him. “For his fans and some members of his family, like his sister. Closure for them, yes. For me, closure happened a long time ago.”

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