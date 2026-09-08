Fat Joe and Wife Fund Humanitarian Flights to Colombia After Earthquake

Fat Joe and his wife, Lorena Cartagena, are personally funding two flights carrying approximately 100 tons of humanitarian supplies to Colombia to support families affected by the devastating August earthquake.

The shipments are delivering essential non-perishable food, first-aid supplies, hygiene and feminine care products, water, juice, children’s products and other necessities to families in Pereira and Armenia.

The initiative holds special meaning for the couple because Lorena’s family has roots in Pereira, one of the communities most impacted by the earthquake. Through their effort, Fat Joe and Lorena hope to help address the ongoing needs of families and communities still recovering from the disaster.

The humanitarian shipments are intended to provide critical relief to those impacted by the earthquake and support communities facing continued challenges in its aftermath.