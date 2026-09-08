Sometimes all it takes is one old gaming clip to unlock a whole era.

Footage of Grand Theft Auto IV’s original multiplayer is making the rounds again, sending longtime GTA players back to the days when Liberty City online meant RPG fights in the street, stolen helicopters overhead and absolutely no idea what the next five minutes would bring.

GTAIV Online was nothing but pure chaos.

The entre lobby at war over a helicopter. Need these sort of lobbies back https://t.co/fsotvFvJEk — KYLE™ッ (@itsKapoow) September 8, 2026

Released alongside GTA IV in April 2008, the multiplayer experience was remarkably simple compared to what Rockstar would eventually build with GTA Online. Players jumped into free roam sessions, linked up with friends or complete strangers and created their own entertainment. There were no sprawling criminal businesses to manage, futuristic weaponized motorcycles to purchase or endless economy to grind.

First gameplay of a car chase in GTA 6.



(via: @NotPaloIntel) pic.twitter.com/T6Yzr3aKLX — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 27, 2026

The chaos was the content.

That simplicity is exactly what has players feeling nostalgic now. GTA IV offered traditional modes including Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch and races, yet free roam became its own playground. A random encounter could quickly turn into a citywide firefight, police chase or helicopter battle.

GTA Online initially carried some of that energy when it launched in October 2013. Early Los Santos sessions were largely grounded, with players fighting using regular weapons, sticky bombs and ordinary vehicles. Even requesting a personal car was an adventure when the original mechanic actually drove it to your location.

Various open-world activities are available in GTA 6, including:



• Mini golf

• Kayaking

• Scuba diving

• Gym work

• Parachute jumping

• Going to the Zoo/Studying animals

• Doomscrolling through a social media feed pic.twitter.com/nASmtwDuqN — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 27, 2026

Everything became bigger as Rockstar expanded the game.

Heists brought the Armored Kuruma era. Vehicles like the Insurgent escalated the arms race. Gunrunning introduced more military hardware and explosive ammunition. Then came the Oppressor Mk II, the infamous hovering weaponized motorcycle that became synonymous with public-lobby griefing.

November 19 is setting up to be the most unproductive Thursday in memory thanks to the arrival of GTA 6.



An estimated 1.5 million people are expected to skip work to play, creating a massive $1 billion hit for U.S. businesses in a single day. pic.twitter.com/htPovnvxDQ — Anonymous (@YourAnonOne) September 2, 2026

Players eventually began finding ways to create solo public sessions simply to operate businesses without getting blown up. Rockstar later allowed business activities inside invite-only sessions, fundamentally changing how players could approach GTA Online.

That evolution helped turn GTA Online into one of gaming’s longest-running online worlds, while also explaining why GTA IV clips still hit differently.

There was nothing to protect, no empire to maintain and no delivery worth millions hanging in the balance.

You entered Liberty City, found some strangers and started trouble.

For a generation of GTA players, that was enough.