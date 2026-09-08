The release of GTA VI: An Extended Look on August 27 has sparked a major boost in interest for the 15 songs featured in the trailer, sending listeners to Spotify to revisit everything from ’80s deep cuts to hip-hop favorites.

Captain & Tennille’s “But I Think It’s A Dream” recorded the biggest global jump, with streams increasing 130,730% and playlist additions climbing 885,400%. Chimbala and Omega’s “Se Me Nota (Agarrame)” followed with a 10,190% streaming increase, while “Off The Grid” by !!! and Meah Pace rose 5,720%.

Bob Moses and Elderbrook’s “Inner Light,” which closes the trailer, saw streams increase 1,070%, while Prefab Sprout’s “Cars and Girls” climbed 360%. Depeche Mode’s “People are People” rose 190%, and Birdman and Lil Wayne’s “Pop Bottles” increased 115%.

The soundtrack has also connected strongly with Gen Z listeners. Prefab Sprout experienced a 530% increase in Gen Z discoveries, followed by Chimbala at 360% and Cliff Richard at 325%. Gen Z listeners of “But I Think It’s A Dream” increased 20%, while “Mine O Mine” by Aluna rose 17% and “Se Me Nota” increased 16%.

All featured songs have been added to Spotify’s Grand Theft Auto Radio Playlist, a smart playlist curated from across the franchise’s stations based on individual listening preferences.