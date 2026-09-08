Ja Rule knows a thing or two about rap beef and the Queens emcee knows battles are rarely decided by bars alone.

During an appearance on the Bagfuel Podcast, Ja Rule broke down the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle from a different angle, arguing that what happened behind the scenes with record labels and copyright controls helped shape how fans experienced the war in real time.

Ja Rule explains on Bagfuel how Kendrick Lamar’s label helped him during his beef with Drake. He claims Drake fans were getting copyright strikes for sharing his songs, while the restrictions were lifted for Kdot’s “Not Like Us,” allowing fans to push the song freely… — shey⚡️ (@Bshey__) September 6, 2026

According to Ja, Kendrick had a major advantage when “Not Like Us” hit the internet because creators were able to freely use the record across social media without getting smacked with copyright penalties. Meanwhile, he claimed people pushing Drake’s music were having a much different experience.

Ja’s point was simple: once fans, streamers and content creators could freely use Kendrick’s record, they effectively became an extension of its promotion. Drake’s records, according to Ja, were dealing with copyright restrictions that limited that same organic spread.

That distinction matters when a rap battle is happening at internet speed. Clips, reaction videos, livestreams, memes and reposts all become part of the fight. Whoever owns the timeline can start owning the conversation.

Ja’s perspective also carries some weight because he lived through one of hip-hop’s most commercially consequential feuds.

His war with 50 Cent started in Queens in the late 1990s before escalating into records, physical confrontations and eventually a full-scale industry battle. By 2002, 50 had Eminem, Dr. Dre, Shady Records and Aftermath behind his rise, giving him a massive platform as songs including “Wanksta” and “Back Down” hammered Ja and Murder Inc. from every direction.

Ja responded with records including “Loose Change,” yet the momentum surrounding 50 became difficult to slow.

More than two decades later, Ja has repeatedly said rap beefs are bigger than two artists trading insults. He has argued that business interests, media narratives and industry infrastructure can influence who controls the moment.

That makes his Drake and Kendrick observation especially interesting.

Drake himself has accused Universal Music Group of unfairly boosting “Not Like Us,” allegations UMG has denied. Ja is now looking at another piece of that same puzzle, arguing that copyright enforcement may have tilted the online battlefield.

For him, the lesson appears familiar.

In rap wars, the loudest record matters.

So does who controls how far it travels.