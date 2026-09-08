Drake has kept everyone guessing about FOMO, and Rory and Mal think there is a good chance fans are getting more than a collection of visuals when the mysterious project finally premieres.
During a recent episode of their podcast, the pair discussed Drake’s cryptic rollout and what could be waiting on September 15.
Get this, X account User CY Chess @SeeWhyChels recapped the conversation, noting that Mal has no inside information from Drake, though he has a hard time believing this much buildup is simply leading to music videos.
“Mal says he hasn’t spoken to Drake about it, but doesn’t believe a two-week rollout is just for music videos:”
Mal then offered his prediction.
“I do believe that there’s new music.”
That possibility immediately opened the conversation toward Drake’s vault. The hosts joked that perhaps the unreleased songs themselves are suffering from FOMO after sitting on his hard drive while Drake released three projects in relatively quick succession.
“The pod jokes the unreleased records themselves have FOMO from sitting on Drake’s hard drive, and he don’t think Drake is dropping too much at all:”
Mal’s response was direct.
“With all this trash shit out here? Hell no.”
“And if FOMO turns into a Scary Hours-style rap pack, they’re completely here for it.”
Drake has confirmed that FOMO will premiere September 15 at 9 p.m. on his YouTube channel, though he still has not publicly revealed exactly what it is.
The clues have leaned heavily into music. Drake previously shared family photographs carrying the “FOMO 2026” branding before posting imagery of a CD jewel case reading “Fear of Missing Out.” Promotional material has also featured him wrapped in a Canadian flag.
Adding more fuel, Drake recently previewed an unreleased R&B record while behind the DJ booth at a club.
Whether any of that music belongs to FOMO remains unknown.
That mystery is doing exactly what the title promises. Fans know where to be September 15. Drake is making sure nobody wants to miss what happens when the stream starts.