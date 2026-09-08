Drake has kept everyone guessing about FOMO, and Rory and Mal think there is a good chance fans are getting more than a collection of visuals when the mysterious project finally premieres.

During a recent episode of their podcast, the pair discussed Drake’s cryptic rollout and what could be waiting on September 15.

Get this, X account User CY Chess @SeeWhyChels recapped the conversation, noting that Mal has no inside information from Drake, though he has a hard time believing this much buildup is simply leading to music videos.

🚨 Rory & Mal predict Drake’s FOMO stream will include NEW MUSIC, with Mal thinking it could be a pack of songs that didn’t make any of his three recent projects



Mal says he hasn’t spoken to Drake about it, but doesn’t believe a two-week rollout is just for music videos:



“I do… pic.twitter.com/hDtCtYy3g0 — CY Chels (@SeewhyChels) September 8, 2026

“Mal says he hasn’t spoken to Drake about it, but doesn’t believe a two-week rollout is just for music videos:”

Mal then offered his prediction.

🚨 Akademiks reacts to Drake announcing FOMO: Fear of Missing Out for September 15 on YouTube



Ak says Drake is “carrying music on his back right now” while a lot of other rappers are either scared to drop or struggling to make noise



“The rappers quit. They’re like, ‘Alright,… https://t.co/MlEkmLsYFE pic.twitter.com/pQNvS5CXzT — CY Chels (@SeewhyChels) September 3, 2026

“I do believe that there’s new music.”

That possibility immediately opened the conversation toward Drake’s vault. The hosts joked that perhaps the unreleased songs themselves are suffering from FOMO after sitting on his hard drive while Drake released three projects in relatively quick succession.

"FOMO SEPTEMBER 15"



— Drake via IG 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/ZyAUUbLfEA — Kurrco (@Kurrco) September 7, 2026

“The pod jokes the unreleased records themselves have FOMO from sitting on Drake’s hard drive, and he don’t think Drake is dropping too much at all:”

Mal’s response was direct.

“With all this trash shit out here? Hell no.”

“And if FOMO turns into a Scary Hours-style rap pack, they’re completely here for it.”

Drake has confirmed that FOMO will premiere September 15 at 9 p.m. on his YouTube channel, though he still has not publicly revealed exactly what it is.

Drake's 'FOMO' project will reportedly drop alongside at least 2 music videos‼️



The drop will reportedly include the video Drake shot in the Bahamas with Stunna Sandy and the one where he was seen wearing an Iron Man suit 👀 pic.twitter.com/wtpsiy8ozN — RapTV (@Rap) September 3, 2026

The clues have leaned heavily into music. Drake previously shared family photographs carrying the “FOMO 2026” branding before posting imagery of a CD jewel case reading “Fear of Missing Out.” Promotional material has also featured him wrapped in a Canadian flag.

🚨 Joe Budden says the ONLY thing he cares about hearing on Drake’s FOMO is whether he’s firing at Jay-Z



Joe says he expects Drake’s next shots to be aimed at Hov, not Kendrick, and jokes that Jay looks like he’s having “too smooth of a day” right now:



“Hey, ruin his day.”



Joe… https://t.co/v4mEhhyDLd pic.twitter.com/Jeln7oHNTb — CY Chels (@SeewhyChels) September 5, 2026

Adding more fuel, Drake recently previewed an unreleased R&B record while behind the DJ booth at a club.

Whether any of that music belongs to FOMO remains unknown.

That mystery is doing exactly what the title promises. Fans know where to be September 15. Drake is making sure nobody wants to miss what happens when the stream starts.