South Park has spent nearly three decades finding ways to turn American absurdity into television. For Season 29, Trey Parker and Matt Stone apparently decided the country’s actual map would provide enough material.

The animated series announced it is temporarily rebranding itself as “South America,” an unmistakable shot at President Donald Trump’s recent push to slap new names on familiar pieces of geography.

Trey Parker & Matt Stone announce that ‘SOUTH PARK’ will be renamed to ‘SOUTH AMERICA’.



“Inspired by the bravery & patriotism of Apple & Google, we are changing the name of South Park to SOUTH AMERICA. We especially want to thank our parent company Paramount — a Skydance… pic.twitter.com/OOY7cy1xH7 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 8, 2026

The announcement arrived with updated artwork showing South Park’s iconic mountain town beneath a newly altered “South America” sign and an American flag. Parker and Stone made the target of the joke even clearer in their announcement.

“Inspired by the bravery and patriotism of Apple and Google, we are changing the name of South Park to SOUTH AMERICA. We especially want to thank our parent company Paramount, a Skydance Capitulation.”

BREAKING: Trump just posted another AI slop video of him kicking down a Lake Ontario sign and replacing it with Lake America while dancing to YMCA.



We live in the dumbest timeline.

pic.twitter.com/eyPMI8v22I — Trump Lie Tracker (Commentary Account) (@MAGALieTracker) August 30, 2026

That Apple and Google reference goes directly at the tech companies’ response to Trump’s August executive order designating Lake Ontario as “Lake America” for U.S. federal use. Both mapping platforms adopted the new designation for American users. Canada and international organizations are not bound by the order, and Canadian officials have continued calling it Lake Ontario.

Trump’s geographic rebranding campaign has only gotten stranger.

Over Labor Day weekend, he floated changing New Mexico to “New America,” sharing maps and AI-generated imagery promoting the idea. Trump called the proposed name “so much more prestigious and beautiful.” A president cannot unilaterally rename a state, and New Mexico officials quickly rejected the suggestion.

Trump: Many people suggested changing the name of New Mexico, one of the great vote cheating states of all time, to NEW AMERICA. pic.twitter.com/iKtMGo9R7c — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 7, 2026

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham responded, “New Mexico’s name isn’t up for debate—it’s been ours since before the United States existed”.

The proposal joined an increasingly surreal run of Trump social media posts featuring AI-generated imagery, altered maps and geopolitical trolling. His feed has recently included an AI version of himself as Green Lantern, imagery declaring “The Moon Is Ours,” and a map extending American colors across territory far beyond the United States.

For South Park, the material practically writes itself.

The series has already made Trump and his administration major targets of its recent satire, and the “South America” stunt signals Parker and Stone have no plans to ease up.

Season 29 premieres September 16 at 10 p.m. on Comedy Central, with episodes arriving on Paramount+ the following day in the United States.

After 29 seasons, South Park has a new name.

At least until Parker and Stone find the next thing to rename.