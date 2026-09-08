Today, Spotify and Live Nation Urban officially announced RNB X Live: Dallas, marking Spotify’s largest RNB X live experience to date. Set to take place on November 1 at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, the star-studded lineup features R&B icon Erykah Badu, multi-Grammy winner H.E.R., along with rising powerhouses kwn, Destin Conrad, Jai’Len Josey, and Dallas’s own rjtheweirdo.

Building on the success of past RNB X activations—including RNB X After Hours in Washington, D.C., and RNB X Live: The UK Sound in New York and San Francisco—this event marks Spotify’s first standalone R&B concert event. The festival highlights the platform’s continued investment in dedicated spaces for R&B artists, fans, and culture at a time when the genre’s mainstream footprint continues to expand globally.

A Hometown Celebration Across Generations

With Dallas boasting one of the country’s most passionate R&B fanbases, the lineup seamlessly bridges legendary icons with the genre’s future pioneers:

Erykah Badu makes a triumphant return to her hometown fresh off her first full project release in 11 years.

makes a triumphant return to her hometown fresh off her first full project release in 11 years. H.E.R. returns to the stage for a rare, highly anticipated live performance after several years away from headlining her own shows.

returns to the stage for a rare, highly anticipated live performance after several years away from headlining her own shows. kwn , Destin Conrad , and Jai’Len Josey represent the next generation of global R&B talent nurtured through Spotify programs such as Artists to Watch and Fresh Finds.

, , and represent the next generation of global R&B talent nurtured through Spotify programs such as Artists to Watch and Fresh Finds. rjtheweirdo, a fellow Dallas native and Fresh Finds favorite, will open the night, bookending the festival with local hometown pride.

RNB X serves as Spotify’s flagship destination for R&B, spotlighting established stars alongside emerging artists shaping the future of the genre. Created in partnership with Live Nation Urban, this one-day Dallas festival brings the popular playlist to life on its grandest scale yet.

Ticket Information & Global Stream Details

For fans eager to secure their spot at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, ticketing details are as follows:

Spotify Top Fan Pre-Sale: Eligible top listeners in the Dallas area can access pre-sale tickets starting Tuesday, September 8 at 12:00 PM CT .

Eligible top listeners in the Dallas area can access pre-sale tickets starting . General On-Sale: Tickets open to the general public on Friday, September 11 at 12:00 PM CT.

For music lovers outside of Texas, select performances from the festival will be released exclusively through the Spotify Live video series, extending the concert experience to fans worldwide.